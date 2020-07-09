Murano at Delray Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup cable included ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym playground pool racquetball court tennis court accessible garage parking on-site laundry bbq/grill internet access

Now Touring By Appointment! Call Today! WE ARE available during the business hours listed on our website to set up your in-person tour. We cant wait to MEET YOU IN PERSON!Murano of Delray Beach offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes. The interiors are richly designed with wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, and open concept floor plans. Amenities include a business center, boutique-style pool and lounge area, tennis, racquetball, fitness center, and children's playground. Call today to schedule your tour!