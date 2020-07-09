All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Murano at Delray Beach

15005 Michelangelo Boulevard · (561) 257-5991
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Short Term Fee

Location

15005 Michelangelo Boulevard, Palm Beach County, FL 33446

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 04105 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,831

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Unit 16103 · Avail. Jul 24

$2,060

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 06108 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,888

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1323 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Murano at Delray Beach.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
cable included
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
accessible
garage
parking
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
Now Touring By Appointment! Call Today! WE ARE available during the business hours listed on our website to set up your in-person tour. We cant wait to MEET YOU IN PERSON!Murano of Delray Beach offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes. The interiors are richly designed with wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, and open concept floor plans. Amenities include a business center, boutique-style pool and lounge area, tennis, racquetball, fitness center, and children's playground. Call today to schedule your tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $175 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Open Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Murano at Delray Beach have any available units?
Murano at Delray Beach has 3 units available starting at $1,831 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Murano at Delray Beach have?
Some of Murano at Delray Beach's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Murano at Delray Beach currently offering any rent specials?
Murano at Delray Beach is offering the following rent specials: Short Term Fee
Is Murano at Delray Beach pet-friendly?
Yes, Murano at Delray Beach is pet friendly.
Does Murano at Delray Beach offer parking?
Yes, Murano at Delray Beach offers parking.
Does Murano at Delray Beach have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Murano at Delray Beach offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Murano at Delray Beach have a pool?
Yes, Murano at Delray Beach has a pool.
Does Murano at Delray Beach have accessible units?
Yes, Murano at Delray Beach has accessible units.
Does Murano at Delray Beach have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Murano at Delray Beach has units with dishwashers.
Does Murano at Delray Beach have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Murano at Delray Beach has units with air conditioning.
