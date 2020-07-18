8766 Belle Aire Dr

Amenities
Villa, totally renovated from top to bottom. Pristine, immaculate, bright & spacious.
Master bathroom ensuite with walk in shower.
Living room leads onto a patio with canal view.
Beautiful European style eat in kitchen with hidden washer dryer.
Tiled floor through out.
Gated community with lots of open space & manicured grounds. Rent includes cable, water & pest control.
Near to all shops, Turnpike, I95 & a short drive to the beach.
Live the Florida lifestyle in an active 55plus community with many recreational activities including Tennis & clubhouse.