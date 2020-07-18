All apartments in Palm Beach County
8766 Belle Aire Dr
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

8766 Belle Aire Dr

8766 Belle Aire Drive · (855) 550-0528
Location

8766 Belle Aire Drive, Palm Beach County, FL 33433

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,399

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 908 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
tennis court
Villa, totally renovated from top to bottom. Pristine, immaculate, bright & spacious.
Master bathroom ensuite with walk in shower.
Living room leads onto a patio with canal view.
Beautiful European style eat in kitchen with hidden washer dryer.
Tiled floor through out.
Gated community with lots of open space & manicured grounds. Rent includes cable, water & pest control.
Near to all shops, Turnpike, I95 & a short drive to the beach.
Live the Florida lifestyle in an active 55plus community with many recreational activities including Tennis & clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8766 Belle Aire Dr have any available units?
8766 Belle Aire Dr has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8766 Belle Aire Dr have?
Some of 8766 Belle Aire Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8766 Belle Aire Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8766 Belle Aire Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8766 Belle Aire Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8766 Belle Aire Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 8766 Belle Aire Dr offer parking?
No, 8766 Belle Aire Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8766 Belle Aire Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8766 Belle Aire Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8766 Belle Aire Dr have a pool?
No, 8766 Belle Aire Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8766 Belle Aire Dr have accessible units?
No, 8766 Belle Aire Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8766 Belle Aire Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8766 Belle Aire Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 8766 Belle Aire Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8766 Belle Aire Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
