8766 Belle Aire Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse tennis court

Villa, totally renovated from top to bottom. Pristine, immaculate, bright & spacious.

Master bathroom ensuite with walk in shower.

Living room leads onto a patio with canal view.

Beautiful European style eat in kitchen with hidden washer dryer.

Tiled floor through out.

Gated community with lots of open space & manicured grounds. Rent includes cable, water & pest control.

Near to all shops, Turnpike, I95 & a short drive to the beach.

Live the Florida lifestyle in an active 55plus community with many recreational activities including Tennis & clubhouse.