8621 Breezy Hill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

YOUR SEARCH ENDS HERE! THIS STUNNING HOME IS LOADED WITH UPGRADES. THIS TOPAZ MODEL FEATURES 6 BEDROOMS, 4 BATHROOMS AND A 3 CAR GARAGE WITH OVER 3500 LIVING SQUARE FEET. THE HOME FEATURES REAL WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT AND CROWN MOLDING EVERYWHERE. THE ''MODEL PERFECT'' KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERS WITH A CUSTOM CENTER ISLAND, ANTIQUE WOOD CABINETS WITH CROWN MOLDING, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND A FARMER'S SINK. THE LARGE FAMILY ROOM IS WIRED FOR SURROUND SOUND. THE PRIVATE BACKYARD INCLUDES AN OVERSIZED COVERED PATIO. UPSTAIRS YOU WILL NOTICE THE UPGRADED WOOD STAIR RAIL. THE HUGE MASTER SUITE FEATURES A SITTING ROOM AND WALK-IN CLOSETS. THERE ARE 4 LARGE GUEST ROOMS UPSTAIRS AS WELL. THE WHOLE HOUSE HAS A CENTRAL VAC SYSTEM AS WELL. WALK TO THE GREAT SCHOOLS & SHOPPING