8124 Mimosa Place

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill

Very open Floor Plan. yet Formal Dining area, Cathedral ceilings, The lanai has been incorporated into living areas. Peaceful views of the Lake and Green areas. Family Social membership included for 2 people. Meaning you have access to the Award winning club House,Restaurant and pool. Master bedroom has King size bed. The Guest bedroom, Queen size bed and the third bedroom a Day bed. Tile and Wood Floors. Washer and dryer inside. There is an outside open Patio area with BBQ, Chairs,etc. INDULGE..