8124 Mimosa Place
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:26 PM

8124 Mimosa Place

8124 Mimosa Place · (561) 313-0633
Location

8124 Mimosa Place, Palm Beach County, FL 33472
Aberdeen

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1670 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Very open Floor Plan. yet Formal Dining area, Cathedral ceilings, The lanai has been incorporated into living areas. Peaceful views of the Lake and Green areas. Family Social membership included for 2 people. Meaning you have access to the Award winning club House,Restaurant and pool. Master bedroom has King size bed. The Guest bedroom, Queen size bed and the third bedroom a Day bed. Tile and Wood Floors. Washer and dryer inside. There is an outside open Patio area with BBQ, Chairs,etc. INDULGE..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8124 Mimosa Place have any available units?
8124 Mimosa Place has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8124 Mimosa Place have?
Some of 8124 Mimosa Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8124 Mimosa Place currently offering any rent specials?
8124 Mimosa Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8124 Mimosa Place pet-friendly?
No, 8124 Mimosa Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 8124 Mimosa Place offer parking?
Yes, 8124 Mimosa Place offers parking.
Does 8124 Mimosa Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8124 Mimosa Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8124 Mimosa Place have a pool?
Yes, 8124 Mimosa Place has a pool.
Does 8124 Mimosa Place have accessible units?
No, 8124 Mimosa Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8124 Mimosa Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8124 Mimosa Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 8124 Mimosa Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 8124 Mimosa Place does not have units with air conditioning.
