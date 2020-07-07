All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 8110 Severn Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
8110 Severn Dr
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:40 AM

8110 Severn Dr

8110 Severn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8110 Severn Drive, Palm Beach County, FL 33433

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
business center
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
sauna
tennis court
Quite location near 4-acre lake surrounded by 1 mile walking trail. Private fenced front patio with tile, build-in BBQ w/counter and storage, Tile flooring throughout, 2 master rooms in 2nd floor w/lot of closet. Country club lifestyle w/2 pools, hot tub, 2 lighted tennis courts, clubhouse w/ party room, media room, business center and on-site mgnt. 4000 SF fitness center w/steam sauna, aerobics machine, weight, weight machines & locker rooms.
Send an offer, Owner ready to put together a deal for a good tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8110 Severn Dr have any available units?
8110 Severn Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Beach County, FL.
What amenities does 8110 Severn Dr have?
Some of 8110 Severn Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8110 Severn Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8110 Severn Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8110 Severn Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8110 Severn Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 8110 Severn Dr offer parking?
No, 8110 Severn Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8110 Severn Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8110 Severn Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8110 Severn Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8110 Severn Dr has a pool.
Does 8110 Severn Dr have accessible units?
No, 8110 Severn Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8110 Severn Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8110 Severn Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8110 Severn Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8110 Severn Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Turnbury at Palm Beach
4120 Union Square Blvd
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Tuscany Pointe
23126 Post Gardens Way
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Oasis at Delray Beach Apartments
5600 W Atlantic Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33484
The Forum
1361 S Federal Hwy #300
Boca Raton, FL 33432
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
High Ridge Landing
3609 High Ridge Road
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd
Wellington, FL 33414
Alta Congress
250 Congress Park Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33445

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLJupiter Farms, FLJupiter, FLHighland Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FL
Tequesta, FLAtlantis, FLPalm Springs, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLantana, FLLake Worth, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College