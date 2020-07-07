8110 Severn Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill hot tub media room sauna tennis court

Quite location near 4-acre lake surrounded by 1 mile walking trail. Private fenced front patio with tile, build-in BBQ w/counter and storage, Tile flooring throughout, 2 master rooms in 2nd floor w/lot of closet. Country club lifestyle w/2 pools, hot tub, 2 lighted tennis courts, clubhouse w/ party room, media room, business center and on-site mgnt. 4000 SF fitness center w/steam sauna, aerobics machine, weight, weight machines & locker rooms.

Send an offer, Owner ready to put together a deal for a good tenant.