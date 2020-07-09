7960 Trieste Place

Amenities
Fantastic 3 BR plus custom office, 3.5 Bath home with Golf Equity. this home features Saturnia floors, split floor plan, custom built-ins, double etched glass entry doors, separate living room/dining room, extensive use of crown molding, custom window treatments, large kitchen with 42'' cabinets, granite counters and unbelievable amount of storage cabinets. Eat in kitchen and breakfast bar. Hardwood floors in the custom office/den overlooking your pool w/ partial lake views. Newer a/c units and hot water heater.