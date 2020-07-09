All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:34 AM

7960 Trieste Place

7960 Trieste Place · (561) 289-7777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7960 Trieste Place, Palm Beach County, FL 33446
Addison Reserve

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$11,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2918 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Fantastic 3 BR plus custom office, 3.5 Bath home with Golf Equity. this home features Saturnia floors, split floor plan, custom built-ins, double etched glass entry doors, separate living room/dining room, extensive use of crown molding, custom window treatments, large kitchen with 42'' cabinets, granite counters and unbelievable amount of storage cabinets. Eat in kitchen and breakfast bar. Hardwood floors in the custom office/den overlooking your pool w/ partial lake views. Newer a/c units and hot water heater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7960 Trieste Place have any available units?
7960 Trieste Place has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7960 Trieste Place have?
Some of 7960 Trieste Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7960 Trieste Place currently offering any rent specials?
7960 Trieste Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7960 Trieste Place pet-friendly?
No, 7960 Trieste Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 7960 Trieste Place offer parking?
Yes, 7960 Trieste Place offers parking.
Does 7960 Trieste Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7960 Trieste Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7960 Trieste Place have a pool?
Yes, 7960 Trieste Place has a pool.
Does 7960 Trieste Place have accessible units?
No, 7960 Trieste Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7960 Trieste Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7960 Trieste Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 7960 Trieste Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7960 Trieste Place has units with air conditioning.
