Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

7856 Sonoma Springs Circle

7856 Sonoma Springs Circle · (561) 693-8636
Location

7856 Sonoma Springs Circle, Palm Beach County, FL 33463

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1076 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Desirable St. Andrews at Boynton Beach Condo Development, Gated, Across The Street From an A Plus Rated School, With Luxury Clubhouse. Gym, Pool, Hot Tub, Conference Room, Racquet Ball, Parking 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Condo. Features High Ceiling, Corner Unit with Windows in Every Bedroom, Entrance to Private Balcony from Living Room, Walk In Closets in 2 Bedrooms, Laundry, Eat In Kitchen Dining Area. Offering for Rent Unfurnished, Good Credit is a Must, Condo Approval Required. HOA approval Fees By TenantsNew Granite Kitchen Countertops, New Bathroom Medicine Cabinets and Toilets installed.Property is in Great Condition and in a Fantastic Area. Near Major Shopping Centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7856 Sonoma Springs Circle have any available units?
7856 Sonoma Springs Circle has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7856 Sonoma Springs Circle have?
Some of 7856 Sonoma Springs Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7856 Sonoma Springs Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7856 Sonoma Springs Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7856 Sonoma Springs Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7856 Sonoma Springs Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 7856 Sonoma Springs Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7856 Sonoma Springs Circle offers parking.
Does 7856 Sonoma Springs Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7856 Sonoma Springs Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7856 Sonoma Springs Circle have a pool?
Yes, 7856 Sonoma Springs Circle has a pool.
Does 7856 Sonoma Springs Circle have accessible units?
No, 7856 Sonoma Springs Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7856 Sonoma Springs Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7856 Sonoma Springs Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 7856 Sonoma Springs Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 7856 Sonoma Springs Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
