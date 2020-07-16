7856 Sonoma Springs Circle

Amenities

Desirable St. Andrews at Boynton Beach Condo Development, Gated, Across The Street From an A Plus Rated School, With Luxury Clubhouse. Gym, Pool, Hot Tub, Conference Room, Racquet Ball, Parking 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Condo. Features High Ceiling, Corner Unit with Windows in Every Bedroom, Entrance to Private Balcony from Living Room, Walk In Closets in 2 Bedrooms, Laundry, Eat In Kitchen Dining Area. Offering for Rent Unfurnished, Good Credit is a Must, Condo Approval Required. HOA approval Fees By TenantsNew Granite Kitchen Countertops, New Bathroom Medicine Cabinets and Toilets installed.Property is in Great Condition and in a Fantastic Area. Near Major Shopping Centers.