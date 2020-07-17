7808 Sonoma Springs Cir

Amenities
Pristine & remodeled 2 bedroom/2 bath condo on the 3rd floor with vaulted ceilings. Includes carport and 1 assigned parking space plus guest parking. Completely remodeled. White Cabinets & Granite in Kitchen. Laminate wood Floors. Full size washer and dryer in condo. Impact windows. Landlord will place shutters on sliders when needed.Terrific community with resort style pool, spa and fitness center. Easy drive to beach, restaurants, schools, shopping, highways and job centers. 2 pets under 25 lbs. ok.