7808 Sonoma Springs Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport gym parking pool guest parking hot tub

Pristine & remodeled 2 bedroom/2 bath condo on the 3rd floor with vaulted ceilings. Includes carport and 1 assigned parking space plus guest parking. Completely remodeled. White Cabinets & Granite in Kitchen. Laminate wood Floors. Full size washer and dryer in condo. Impact windows. Landlord will place shutters on sliders when needed.Terrific community with resort style pool, spa and fitness center. Easy drive to beach, restaurants, schools, shopping, highways and job centers. 2 pets under 25 lbs. ok.