All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 7808 Sonoma Springs Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
7808 Sonoma Springs Cir
Last updated June 3 2020 at 1:03 AM

7808 Sonoma Springs Cir

7808 Sonoma Springs Circle · (954) 382-5500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7808 Sonoma Springs Circle, Palm Beach County, FL 33463

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1076 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
Pristine & remodeled 2 bedroom/2 bath condo on the 3rd floor with vaulted ceilings. Includes carport and 1 assigned parking space plus guest parking. Completely remodeled. White Cabinets & Granite in Kitchen. Laminate wood Floors. Full size washer and dryer in condo. Impact windows. Landlord will place shutters on sliders when needed.Terrific community with resort style pool, spa and fitness center. Easy drive to beach, restaurants, schools, shopping, highways and job centers. 2 pets under 25 lbs. ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7808 Sonoma Springs Cir have any available units?
7808 Sonoma Springs Cir has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7808 Sonoma Springs Cir have?
Some of 7808 Sonoma Springs Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7808 Sonoma Springs Cir currently offering any rent specials?
7808 Sonoma Springs Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7808 Sonoma Springs Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 7808 Sonoma Springs Cir is pet friendly.
Does 7808 Sonoma Springs Cir offer parking?
Yes, 7808 Sonoma Springs Cir offers parking.
Does 7808 Sonoma Springs Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7808 Sonoma Springs Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7808 Sonoma Springs Cir have a pool?
Yes, 7808 Sonoma Springs Cir has a pool.
Does 7808 Sonoma Springs Cir have accessible units?
No, 7808 Sonoma Springs Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 7808 Sonoma Springs Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7808 Sonoma Springs Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 7808 Sonoma Springs Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 7808 Sonoma Springs Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7808 Sonoma Springs Cir?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Uptown 22
2210 North Australian Avenue
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
Mizner Court
6503 N Military Trl
Boca Raton, FL 33496
Cottonwood West Palm
7110 Okeechobee Boulevard
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Seascape
124 Bamboo Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33404
SofA Downtown Luxury Apartments
151 SE 3rd Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33483
Boca Winds Apartments
530 NE 47th St
Boca Raton, FL 33431
Cameron Estates
1517 Cameron Samuel Ln
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Alta Congress
250 Congress Park Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33445

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLJupiter Farms, FLJupiter, FLHighland Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FL
Tequesta, FLAtlantis, FLPalm Springs, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLantana, FLLake Worth, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity