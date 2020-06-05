All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:50 AM

7773 Royale River Lane

7773 Royale River Lane · (561) 208-1382
Location

7773 Royale River Lane, Palm Beach County, FL 33467

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
7773 Royale River Lane, Lake Worth, FL 33467 - 4 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Marshall Sklar, Florida’s Best Realty Svcs, (561) 208-1382. Available from: 07/15/2020. Pets: allowed. Call 561-208-1382 Fully remodeled, rare Madrid model located in South Florida's renowned 55+ active community of Valencia Shores. 24/7 Guard gated entry, security patrol and on site management office. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage POOL home is situated on a prime corner lot. Remodeled in 2017, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile floors in living areas, real wood floors in all bedrooms. Freshly painted, brand new 2017 A/C, (no carpet!!) Pet friendly, community features clubhouse, tennis, pool and so much more! Home comes with hurricane accordion shutters throughout, screened patio,high ceilings,laundry room, private pool with lush landscaping. Immaculate condition, move right in! A must see! Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity. Corporate owned, can close quickly if desire! JJ Florida's Best Realty Services 561-208-1382 Follow this link to view all our Listings: www.BuyRentSellFlorida.com [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3628259 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7773 Royale River Lane have any available units?
7773 Royale River Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Beach County, FL.
What amenities does 7773 Royale River Lane have?
Some of 7773 Royale River Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7773 Royale River Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7773 Royale River Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7773 Royale River Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7773 Royale River Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7773 Royale River Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7773 Royale River Lane offers parking.
Does 7773 Royale River Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7773 Royale River Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7773 Royale River Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7773 Royale River Lane has a pool.
Does 7773 Royale River Lane have accessible units?
No, 7773 Royale River Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7773 Royale River Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7773 Royale River Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7773 Royale River Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7773 Royale River Lane has units with air conditioning.
