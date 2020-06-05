Amenities

7773 Royale River Lane, Lake Worth, FL 33467 - 4 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Marshall Sklar, Florida’s Best Realty Svcs, (561) 208-1382. Available from: 07/15/2020. Pets: allowed. Call 561-208-1382 Fully remodeled, rare Madrid model located in South Florida's renowned 55+ active community of Valencia Shores. 24/7 Guard gated entry, security patrol and on site management office. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage POOL home is situated on a prime corner lot. Remodeled in 2017, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile floors in living areas, real wood floors in all bedrooms. Freshly painted, brand new 2017 A/C, (no carpet!!) Pet friendly, community features clubhouse, tennis, pool and so much more! Home comes with hurricane accordion shutters throughout, screened patio,high ceilings,laundry room, private pool with lush landscaping. Immaculate condition, move right in! A must see! Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity. Corporate owned, can close quickly if desire! JJ Florida's Best Realty Services 561-208-1382 Follow this link to view all our Listings: www.BuyRentSellFlorida.com [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3628259 ]