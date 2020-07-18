7520 La Paz Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool

Great location, 2/2 second floor, new appliances, new porcelain floor, new counters, new vanities and sinks, just painted, new window coverings. Covered parking, full storage closet. 24/7 manned gate. La Paz features a club house with heated pool. Membership at various levels and length of time availble to the public. Tenant responsible for purchasing access device(s). Landlord provides keys to unit only. Tenant must have renter's insurance by start of lease. One pet up to 25 pounds allowed.