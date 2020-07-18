All apartments in Palm Beach County
7520 La Paz Boulevard
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:08 PM

7520 La Paz Boulevard

7520 La Paz Boulevard · (561) 866-8097
Location

7520 La Paz Boulevard, Palm Beach County, FL 33433
Boca Pointe

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1208 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
Great location, 2/2 second floor, new appliances, new porcelain floor, new counters, new vanities and sinks, just painted, new window coverings. Covered parking, full storage closet. 24/7 manned gate. La Paz features a club house with heated pool. Membership at various levels and length of time availble to the public. Tenant responsible for purchasing access device(s). Landlord provides keys to unit only. Tenant must have renter's insurance by start of lease. One pet up to 25 pounds allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7520 La Paz Boulevard have any available units?
7520 La Paz Boulevard has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7520 La Paz Boulevard have?
Some of 7520 La Paz Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7520 La Paz Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7520 La Paz Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7520 La Paz Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 7520 La Paz Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 7520 La Paz Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 7520 La Paz Boulevard offers parking.
Does 7520 La Paz Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7520 La Paz Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7520 La Paz Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 7520 La Paz Boulevard has a pool.
Does 7520 La Paz Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7520 La Paz Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7520 La Paz Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7520 La Paz Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 7520 La Paz Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 7520 La Paz Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
