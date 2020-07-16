7511 S Oriole Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool media room tennis court

Annual Rental FULLY FURNISHED!! 55+ Adult Community of Evergreen. 2 BEDROOMS, 2 BATH CONDOMINIUM WITH LARGE SCREENED PATIO CORNER UNIT FACING FRONT. IT HAS SECOND FLOOR SECURITY, WASHER & DRYER, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER disposal and central a/c. light ceramic tile throughout the condo and the patio. It has the close parking space. Enjoy all of the benefits and full use of the fabulous updated Huntington Lakes clubhouse: olympic sized indoor heated pool (as well as Evergreen's own pool and clubhouse) tennis, stadium seating theater, full calendar of activities, movies, fitness center and more.