Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:17 AM

7511 S Oriole Boulevard

7511 South Oriole Boulevard · (561) 886-8397
Location

7511 South Oriole Boulevard, Palm Beach County, FL 33446
Villages of Oriole

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 915 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
media room
tennis court
Annual Rental FULLY FURNISHED!! 55+ Adult Community of Evergreen. 2 BEDROOMS, 2 BATH CONDOMINIUM WITH LARGE SCREENED PATIO CORNER UNIT FACING FRONT. IT HAS SECOND FLOOR SECURITY, WASHER & DRYER, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER disposal and central a/c. light ceramic tile throughout the condo and the patio. It has the close parking space. Enjoy all of the benefits and full use of the fabulous updated Huntington Lakes clubhouse: olympic sized indoor heated pool (as well as Evergreen's own pool and clubhouse) tennis, stadium seating theater, full calendar of activities, movies, fitness center and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7511 S Oriole Boulevard have any available units?
7511 S Oriole Boulevard has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7511 S Oriole Boulevard have?
Some of 7511 S Oriole Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7511 S Oriole Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7511 S Oriole Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7511 S Oriole Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 7511 S Oriole Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 7511 S Oriole Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 7511 S Oriole Boulevard offers parking.
Does 7511 S Oriole Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7511 S Oriole Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7511 S Oriole Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 7511 S Oriole Boulevard has a pool.
Does 7511 S Oriole Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7511 S Oriole Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7511 S Oriole Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7511 S Oriole Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 7511 S Oriole Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7511 S Oriole Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
