All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 7082 Catania Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
7082 Catania Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:09 PM

7082 Catania Drive

7082 Catania Drive · (561) 371-1881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7082 Catania Drive, Palm Beach County, FL 33472

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1884 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Location, Location, Location! Steps away from the stunning clubhouse at Ponte Vecchio you'll find this extraordinaire lake view home being offered for an annual rental completely turnkey. Home features tile floors throughout, updated kitchen with newer appliances and the most tranquil screened in enclosure with a water feature. This home is super clean and ready for you to call it your new home. * Landlord is ONLY interested in annual rental NOT seasonal rental. * Ponte Vecchio is an active community with a fabulous clubhouse with countless activities, clubs, grand ballroom, card rooms, fitness center, pool, spa and six har-tru tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7082 Catania Drive have any available units?
7082 Catania Drive has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7082 Catania Drive have?
Some of 7082 Catania Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7082 Catania Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7082 Catania Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7082 Catania Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7082 Catania Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 7082 Catania Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7082 Catania Drive offers parking.
Does 7082 Catania Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7082 Catania Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7082 Catania Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7082 Catania Drive has a pool.
Does 7082 Catania Drive have accessible units?
No, 7082 Catania Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7082 Catania Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7082 Catania Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7082 Catania Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7082 Catania Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7082 Catania Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Uptown 22
2210 North Australian Avenue
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
Verona at Boynton Beach
1575 SW 8th St
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
Gables Boca Place
22148 Boca Pl Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33433
The Lumin at Boca Raton
5500 Broken Sound Blvd
Boca Raton, FL 33487
One Boynton
1351 S Federal Hwy
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
Azola West Palm Beach
1990 Augustine Road
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Monteverde at Renaissance Park
1605 Renaissance Commons Blvd N
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
San Marco at Broken Sound
5555 N Military Trl
Boca Raton, FL 33496

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLJupiter Farms, FLJupiter, FLHighland Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FL
Tequesta, FLAtlantis, FLPalm Springs, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLantana, FLLake Worth, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity