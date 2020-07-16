7082 Catania Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Location, Location, Location! Steps away from the stunning clubhouse at Ponte Vecchio you'll find this extraordinaire lake view home being offered for an annual rental completely turnkey. Home features tile floors throughout, updated kitchen with newer appliances and the most tranquil screened in enclosure with a water feature. This home is super clean and ready for you to call it your new home. * Landlord is ONLY interested in annual rental NOT seasonal rental. * Ponte Vecchio is an active community with a fabulous clubhouse with countless activities, clubs, grand ballroom, card rooms, fitness center, pool, spa and six har-tru tennis courts.