6727 Hollandaire Dr W

Amenities
This inviting home is what you've been searching for. Sleek tile, and vinyl plank flooring is found throughout. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, charming, white cabinets and a breakfast nook. The bedrooms are spacious and offer great comfort for relaxing at the end of the day. The living spaces are filled with natural light coming from the large windows throughout the interior. The wonderful, screened backyard features a sparkling pool and patio for summer fun and entertainment
(RLNE5844475)