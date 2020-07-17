All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

6727 Hollandaire Dr W

6727 Hollandaire Drive West · (954) 546-2079
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6727 Hollandaire Drive West, Palm Beach County, FL 33433

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $2950 · Avail. now

$2,950

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2114 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
This inviting home is what you've been searching for. Sleek tile, and vinyl plank flooring is found throughout. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, charming, white cabinets and a breakfast nook. The bedrooms are spacious and offer great comfort for relaxing at the end of the day. The living spaces are filled with natural light coming from the large windows throughout the interior. The wonderful, screened backyard features a sparkling pool and patio for summer fun and entertainment

(RLNE5844475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6727 Hollandaire Dr W have any available units?
6727 Hollandaire Dr W has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6727 Hollandaire Dr W have?
Some of 6727 Hollandaire Dr W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6727 Hollandaire Dr W currently offering any rent specials?
6727 Hollandaire Dr W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6727 Hollandaire Dr W pet-friendly?
Yes, 6727 Hollandaire Dr W is pet friendly.
Does 6727 Hollandaire Dr W offer parking?
Yes, 6727 Hollandaire Dr W offers parking.
Does 6727 Hollandaire Dr W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6727 Hollandaire Dr W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6727 Hollandaire Dr W have a pool?
Yes, 6727 Hollandaire Dr W has a pool.
Does 6727 Hollandaire Dr W have accessible units?
No, 6727 Hollandaire Dr W does not have accessible units.
Does 6727 Hollandaire Dr W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6727 Hollandaire Dr W has units with dishwashers.
Does 6727 Hollandaire Dr W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6727 Hollandaire Dr W has units with air conditioning.
