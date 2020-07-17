All apartments in Palm Beach County
6560 Villa Sonrisa Drive 1311
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

6560 Villa Sonrisa Drive 1311

6560 Villa Sonrisa Drive · (954) 752-4800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6560 Villa Sonrisa Drive, Palm Beach County, FL 33433

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6560 Villa Sonrisa Drive 1311 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1772 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
6560 Villa Sonrisa Drive 1311 Available 08/01/20 Rare Find! Gorgeous 3/2 villa with garage in Boca Pointe! - Sparkling clean, tastefully updated first floor villa with incredible closet space, garage, enclosed patio and all the bells and whistles. Pretty eat-in kitchen features large undermount sink, granite counters and glass tile backsplash, along with high end black stainless Frigidaire Gallery appliances. Living areas boast beautiful, neutral diagonal tile flooring and are light, bright & airy. Recessed lighting throughout, upgraded security system, six panel doors, indoor laundry room with full size LG washer & dryer & TONS of closet space - 4 closets in master alone, roman tub, separate shower! Updated baths with pretty granite topped vanities and updated fixtures. Enjoy the weatherproof sunroom, community pool, and perfectly kept, gated community.

(RLNE5886526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6560 Villa Sonrisa Drive 1311 have any available units?
6560 Villa Sonrisa Drive 1311 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6560 Villa Sonrisa Drive 1311 have?
Some of 6560 Villa Sonrisa Drive 1311's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6560 Villa Sonrisa Drive 1311 currently offering any rent specials?
6560 Villa Sonrisa Drive 1311 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6560 Villa Sonrisa Drive 1311 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6560 Villa Sonrisa Drive 1311 is pet friendly.
Does 6560 Villa Sonrisa Drive 1311 offer parking?
Yes, 6560 Villa Sonrisa Drive 1311 offers parking.
Does 6560 Villa Sonrisa Drive 1311 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6560 Villa Sonrisa Drive 1311 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6560 Villa Sonrisa Drive 1311 have a pool?
Yes, 6560 Villa Sonrisa Drive 1311 has a pool.
Does 6560 Villa Sonrisa Drive 1311 have accessible units?
No, 6560 Villa Sonrisa Drive 1311 does not have accessible units.
Does 6560 Villa Sonrisa Drive 1311 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6560 Villa Sonrisa Drive 1311 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6560 Villa Sonrisa Drive 1311 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6560 Villa Sonrisa Drive 1311 does not have units with air conditioning.
