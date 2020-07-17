Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

6560 Villa Sonrisa Drive 1311 Available 08/01/20 Rare Find! Gorgeous 3/2 villa with garage in Boca Pointe! - Sparkling clean, tastefully updated first floor villa with incredible closet space, garage, enclosed patio and all the bells and whistles. Pretty eat-in kitchen features large undermount sink, granite counters and glass tile backsplash, along with high end black stainless Frigidaire Gallery appliances. Living areas boast beautiful, neutral diagonal tile flooring and are light, bright & airy. Recessed lighting throughout, upgraded security system, six panel doors, indoor laundry room with full size LG washer & dryer & TONS of closet space - 4 closets in master alone, roman tub, separate shower! Updated baths with pretty granite topped vanities and updated fixtures. Enjoy the weatherproof sunroom, community pool, and perfectly kept, gated community.



(RLNE5886526)