6532 Chasewood Drive

Amenities
This wonderful 2 bedroom & 2 bathroom condo, 1007 living sq ft, is located in the heart of Jupiter! Boasting lots of natural light & freshly painted this condo offers a large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and large closets, a spacious 2nd bedroom, laundry inside, great kitchen eat in area with an over hang countertop, spacious kitchen, great enlocsed lanai with storage closet, newer water/heater & AC unit & 2 assigned parking spots 1H in front of unit with ample guest parking. Chasewood is a nestled in private community offering: 2 community pools, 2 clubhouses, onsite HOA manager, tennis courts and zoned to A rated Jupiter schools. Mins from I95 & the Turnpike, 1 minute to grocery stores, restaurants & 7 minutes to the beach!