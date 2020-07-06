All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 6532 Chasewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
6532 Chasewood Drive
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

6532 Chasewood Drive

6532 Chasewood Drive · (561) 401-5758
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6532 Chasewood Drive, Palm Beach County, FL 33458

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit H · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1007 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
This wonderful 2 bedroom & 2 bathroom condo, 1007 living sq ft, is located in the heart of Jupiter! Boasting lots of natural light & freshly painted this condo offers a large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and large closets, a spacious 2nd bedroom, laundry inside, great kitchen eat in area with an over hang countertop, spacious kitchen, great enlocsed lanai with storage closet, newer water/heater & AC unit & 2 assigned parking spots 1H in front of unit with ample guest parking. Chasewood is a nestled in private community offering: 2 community pools, 2 clubhouses, onsite HOA manager, tennis courts and zoned to A rated Jupiter schools. Mins from I95 & the Turnpike, 1 minute to grocery stores, restaurants & 7 minutes to the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6532 Chasewood Drive have any available units?
6532 Chasewood Drive has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6532 Chasewood Drive have?
Some of 6532 Chasewood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6532 Chasewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6532 Chasewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6532 Chasewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6532 Chasewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 6532 Chasewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6532 Chasewood Drive offers parking.
Does 6532 Chasewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6532 Chasewood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6532 Chasewood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6532 Chasewood Drive has a pool.
Does 6532 Chasewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 6532 Chasewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6532 Chasewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6532 Chasewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6532 Chasewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6532 Chasewood Drive has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6532 Chasewood Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gables Town Place
21409 Town Lakes Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33486
Gables Montecito
9016 Alister Blvd E
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Villas Of Juno
12801 Us Route 1
Juno Beach, FL 33408
Seasons704
4970 Haverhill Commons Cir
West Palm Beach, FL 33417
Axis Wellington Green
3409 Pomerol Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
Park Aire
570 Christina Dr
Royal Palm Beach, FL 33414
Oversea
290 North Olive Avenue
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Cielo Boca
10235 Boca Entrada Blvd
Boca Raton, FL 33428

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLJupiter Farms, FLJupiter, FLHighland Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FL
Tequesta, FLAtlantis, FLPalm Springs, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLantana, FLLake Worth, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity