Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

6434 Emerald Dunes Drive

6434 Emerald Dunes Drive · (561) 626-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6434 Emerald Dunes Drive, Palm Beach County, FL 33411
Emerald Dunes

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,870

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1493 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
garage
media room
tennis court
This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is in the pristinely maintained and conveniently located community of Emerald Dunes. This unit INCLUDES a 1 car garage, water & basic cable. This very spacious unit has a full sized washer/dryer in separate laundry room, updated kitchen with granite counters and designer backsplash, professionally cleaned and sealed tile in living area, vinyl plank floors in bedroom and tiled patio. NO CARPET! Only 1 of 12 units are upgraded at this level! This gated community has two resort-style pools, tennis courts, putting green & meditation area, business center, conference room, screening room, billiards room & 2 fitness centers. We can accommodate a quick move-in and are PET FRIENDLY. MORE PHOTOS TO COME

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6434 Emerald Dunes Drive have any available units?
6434 Emerald Dunes Drive has a unit available for $1,870 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6434 Emerald Dunes Drive have?
Some of 6434 Emerald Dunes Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6434 Emerald Dunes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6434 Emerald Dunes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6434 Emerald Dunes Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6434 Emerald Dunes Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6434 Emerald Dunes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6434 Emerald Dunes Drive offers parking.
Does 6434 Emerald Dunes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6434 Emerald Dunes Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6434 Emerald Dunes Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6434 Emerald Dunes Drive has a pool.
Does 6434 Emerald Dunes Drive have accessible units?
No, 6434 Emerald Dunes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6434 Emerald Dunes Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6434 Emerald Dunes Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6434 Emerald Dunes Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6434 Emerald Dunes Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
