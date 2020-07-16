6434 Emerald Dunes Drive

Amenities

This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is in the pristinely maintained and conveniently located community of Emerald Dunes. This unit INCLUDES a 1 car garage, water & basic cable. This very spacious unit has a full sized washer/dryer in separate laundry room, updated kitchen with granite counters and designer backsplash, professionally cleaned and sealed tile in living area, vinyl plank floors in bedroom and tiled patio. NO CARPET! Only 1 of 12 units are upgraded at this level! This gated community has two resort-style pools, tennis courts, putting green & meditation area, business center, conference room, screening room, billiards room & 2 fitness centers. We can accommodate a quick move-in and are PET FRIENDLY. MORE PHOTOS TO COME