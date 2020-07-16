All apartments in Palm Beach County
6378 Emerald Dunes Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:08 PM

6378 Emerald Dunes Drive

6378 Emerald Dunes Drive · (561) 626-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6378 Emerald Dunes Drive, Palm Beach County, FL 33411
Emerald Dunes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1381 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
putting green
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful and spacious 3BR/2BA condo with tile floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 1-car garage and private balcony overlooking the pool/resort area. There are walk-in closets, and an in-unit, full-sized washer & dryer. This home is exceptionally maintained. The Villas at Emerald Dunes has resort-style amenities, including a pool, spa, clubhouse, fitness room, game room, putting green, and tennis courts. This community is pet friendly and dogs must be under 35 lbs. Close to I-95, Palm Beach International, downtown WPB, and the Emerald Dunes Golf Course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6378 Emerald Dunes Drive have any available units?
6378 Emerald Dunes Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6378 Emerald Dunes Drive have?
Some of 6378 Emerald Dunes Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6378 Emerald Dunes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6378 Emerald Dunes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6378 Emerald Dunes Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6378 Emerald Dunes Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6378 Emerald Dunes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6378 Emerald Dunes Drive offers parking.
Does 6378 Emerald Dunes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6378 Emerald Dunes Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6378 Emerald Dunes Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6378 Emerald Dunes Drive has a pool.
Does 6378 Emerald Dunes Drive have accessible units?
No, 6378 Emerald Dunes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6378 Emerald Dunes Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6378 Emerald Dunes Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6378 Emerald Dunes Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6378 Emerald Dunes Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
