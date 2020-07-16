6378 Emerald Dunes Drive

Amenities
Beautiful and spacious 3BR/2BA condo with tile floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 1-car garage and private balcony overlooking the pool/resort area. There are walk-in closets, and an in-unit, full-sized washer & dryer. This home is exceptionally maintained. The Villas at Emerald Dunes has resort-style amenities, including a pool, spa, clubhouse, fitness room, game room, putting green, and tennis courts. This community is pet friendly and dogs must be under 35 lbs. Close to I-95, Palm Beach International, downtown WPB, and the Emerald Dunes Golf Course.