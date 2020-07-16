6378 Emerald Dunes Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym game room parking pool putting green garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful and spacious 3BR/2BA condo with tile floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 1-car garage and private balcony overlooking the pool/resort area. There are walk-in closets, and an in-unit, full-sized washer & dryer. This home is exceptionally maintained. The Villas at Emerald Dunes has resort-style amenities, including a pool, spa, clubhouse, fitness room, game room, putting green, and tennis courts. This community is pet friendly and dogs must be under 35 lbs. Close to I-95, Palm Beach International, downtown WPB, and the Emerald Dunes Golf Course.