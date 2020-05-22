All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 6282 Wauconda Way W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
6282 Wauconda Way W
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

6282 Wauconda Way W

6282 Wauconda Way West · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6282 Wauconda Way West, Palm Beach County, FL 33463

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6282 Wauconda Way W Lake Worth FL · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,020 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Leas

(RLNE5907148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6282 Wauconda Way W have any available units?
6282 Wauconda Way W has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6282 Wauconda Way W currently offering any rent specials?
6282 Wauconda Way W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6282 Wauconda Way W pet-friendly?
No, 6282 Wauconda Way W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 6282 Wauconda Way W offer parking?
No, 6282 Wauconda Way W does not offer parking.
Does 6282 Wauconda Way W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6282 Wauconda Way W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6282 Wauconda Way W have a pool?
Yes, 6282 Wauconda Way W has a pool.
Does 6282 Wauconda Way W have accessible units?
No, 6282 Wauconda Way W does not have accessible units.
Does 6282 Wauconda Way W have units with dishwashers?
No, 6282 Wauconda Way W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6282 Wauconda Way W have units with air conditioning?
No, 6282 Wauconda Way W does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6282 Wauconda Way W?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Verona at Boynton Beach
1575 SW 8th St
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
Boca Arbor Club
566401 Arbor Club Way
Boca Raton, FL 33433
The Atlantic at East Delray
650 Lavers Cir
Delray Beach, FL 33444
Crown Court
1400 Northwest 15th Avenue
Boca Raton, FL 33486
The Forum
1361 S Federal Hwy #300
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Villas Of Juno
12801 Us Route 1
Juno Beach, FL 33408
The Franklin
320 Franklin Club Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33483
BelAire Tower
22573 Southwest 66th Avenue
Boca Raton, FL 33428

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLJupiter Farms, FLJupiter, FLHighland Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FL
Tequesta, FLAtlantis, FLPalm Springs, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLantana, FLLake Worth, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity