Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Overlooking the community pool and garden area this furnished/turnkey annual rental is available as of July 2020. 2 bedrooms/2 baths, full size washer/dryer in the unit. All age community close to shopping and I95. NON SMOKERS ONLY PLEASE AND NO PETS. Credit score must be 675 or higher. First, last and security in advance.