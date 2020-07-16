6092 Yellow Sun Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Available 08/20/20 3/2 UPGRADED TOWNHOME - incl TRASH/WATER - Property Id: 20187



Beautiful 3Beds/2Baths Apartment with one car garage attached. Granite countertops, wood floors, full laundry room, 42" wood cabinets and much more!! Bridgewater is the perfect community for you. The scenic waters of Lake Osborne provide a spectacular backdrop for luxury community at Bridgewater. This waterside sanctuary also features a resort-style pool and sunset pavilion for those who seek more laid-back afternoon. For the little ones, there is a tot-lot within the community. We invite you to experience one of the most affordable water front neighborhoods in the area. A MUST SEE!!! Call today and visit us: 561.433.0222.

ASK ABOUT OUR SUMMER SPECIAL ON FEES AND DEPOSIT.



Sorry NO daily or weekly rentals.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/20187

Property Id 20187



(RLNE5915487)