All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 6092 Yellow Sun Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
6092 Yellow Sun Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:10 PM

6092 Yellow Sun Drive

6092 Yellow Sun Drive · (561) 303-2445
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6092 Yellow Sun Drive, Palm Beach County, FL 33462

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2085 · Avail. Aug 20

$2,085

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1588 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Available 08/20/20 3/2 UPGRADED TOWNHOME - incl TRASH/WATER - Property Id: 20187

Beautiful 3Beds/2Baths Apartment with one car garage attached. Granite countertops, wood floors, full laundry room, 42" wood cabinets and much more!! Bridgewater is the perfect community for you. The scenic waters of Lake Osborne provide a spectacular backdrop for luxury community at Bridgewater. This waterside sanctuary also features a resort-style pool and sunset pavilion for those who seek more laid-back afternoon. For the little ones, there is a tot-lot within the community. We invite you to experience one of the most affordable water front neighborhoods in the area. A MUST SEE!!! Call today and visit us: 561.433.0222.
ASK ABOUT OUR SUMMER SPECIAL ON FEES AND DEPOSIT.

Sorry NO daily or weekly rentals.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/20187
Property Id 20187

(RLNE5915487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6092 Yellow Sun Drive have any available units?
6092 Yellow Sun Drive has a unit available for $2,085 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6092 Yellow Sun Drive have?
Some of 6092 Yellow Sun Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6092 Yellow Sun Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6092 Yellow Sun Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6092 Yellow Sun Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6092 Yellow Sun Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6092 Yellow Sun Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6092 Yellow Sun Drive offers parking.
Does 6092 Yellow Sun Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6092 Yellow Sun Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6092 Yellow Sun Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6092 Yellow Sun Drive has a pool.
Does 6092 Yellow Sun Drive have accessible units?
No, 6092 Yellow Sun Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6092 Yellow Sun Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6092 Yellow Sun Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6092 Yellow Sun Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6092 Yellow Sun Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6092 Yellow Sun Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Worthing Place
32 SE 2nd Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33444
Addison Place Apartments
21925 Mizner Way
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Turtle Cove
888 Cotton Bay Dr W
West Palm Beach, FL 33406
St. Andrews Palm Beach
1081 Benoist Farms Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Gables Boca Place
22148 Boca Pl Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33433
The Forum
1361 S Federal Hwy #300
Boca Raton, FL 33432
500 Ocean
101 S Federal Hwy
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
Vue at 1400
1400 Village Blvd
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLJupiter Farms, FLJupiter, FLHighland Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FL
Tequesta, FLAtlantis, FLPalm Springs, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLantana, FLLake Worth, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity