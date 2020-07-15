All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 6090 Westfall Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
6090 Westfall Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

6090 Westfall Road

6090 Westfall Road · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6090 Westfall Road, Palm Beach County, FL 33463

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6090 Westfall Rd Lake Worth FL · Avail. now

$1,950

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1401 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,401 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Leas

(RLNE5968913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6090 Westfall Road have any available units?
6090 Westfall Road has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6090 Westfall Road have?
Some of 6090 Westfall Road's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6090 Westfall Road currently offering any rent specials?
6090 Westfall Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6090 Westfall Road pet-friendly?
No, 6090 Westfall Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 6090 Westfall Road offer parking?
No, 6090 Westfall Road does not offer parking.
Does 6090 Westfall Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6090 Westfall Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6090 Westfall Road have a pool?
Yes, 6090 Westfall Road has a pool.
Does 6090 Westfall Road have accessible units?
No, 6090 Westfall Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6090 Westfall Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6090 Westfall Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6090 Westfall Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6090 Westfall Road has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6090 Westfall Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

CORTLAND BOCA RATON
7801 N Federal Hwy
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Boca Arbor Club
566401 Arbor Club Way
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Seabourn Cove
3501 S Federal Hwy
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
Avalia
22182 Bella Lago Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Windsor at Delray Beach
2001 N Federal Hwy
Delray Beach, FL 33483
Azola West Palm Beach
1990 Augustine Road
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
500 Ocean
101 S Federal Hwy
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
Cielo Boca
10235 Boca Entrada Blvd
Boca Raton, FL 33428

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLJupiter Farms, FLJupiter, FLHighland Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FL
Tequesta, FLAtlantis, FLPalm Springs, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLantana, FLLake Worth, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity