6061 Balboa Circle
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:37 PM

6061 Balboa Circle

6061 Balboa Circle · (561) 926-7716
Location

6061 Balboa Circle, Palm Beach County, FL 33433

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1385 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
pool
Super nice 3rd floor 2 bedroom 2 bath with bonus room that could be used as an office or 3rd bedroom. Pretty view of golf course with desirable east exposure in the rear. Nicely renovated bathrooms. Laundry room in apartment. Large walk-in master bedroom closet. Laminate woods floors, no carpeting. A-rated schools. Elevator in the building. 2 community pools. Water and basic cable included in rent. Excellent location close to Publix, Town Center Mall, Sugar Sand Park, and less than 5 miles to the beach. One dog or cat allowed up to 20 lbs. Will be professionally cleaned prior to occupancy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6061 Balboa Circle have any available units?
6061 Balboa Circle has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6061 Balboa Circle have?
Some of 6061 Balboa Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6061 Balboa Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6061 Balboa Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6061 Balboa Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6061 Balboa Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6061 Balboa Circle offer parking?
No, 6061 Balboa Circle does not offer parking.
Does 6061 Balboa Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6061 Balboa Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6061 Balboa Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6061 Balboa Circle has a pool.
Does 6061 Balboa Circle have accessible units?
No, 6061 Balboa Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6061 Balboa Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6061 Balboa Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 6061 Balboa Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6061 Balboa Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
