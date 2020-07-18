6061 Balboa Circle

Amenities

Super nice 3rd floor 2 bedroom 2 bath with bonus room that could be used as an office or 3rd bedroom. Pretty view of golf course with desirable east exposure in the rear. Nicely renovated bathrooms. Laundry room in apartment. Large walk-in master bedroom closet. Laminate woods floors, no carpeting. A-rated schools. Elevator in the building. 2 community pools. Water and basic cable included in rent. Excellent location close to Publix, Town Center Mall, Sugar Sand Park, and less than 5 miles to the beach. One dog or cat allowed up to 20 lbs. Will be professionally cleaned prior to occupancy