58 Valencia C

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Gorgeous Renovated Move in Ready-1 Bed, 1.5 Baths Villa. New Tile Flooring Throughout, New Kitchen with Wood Cabinets Granite Counter-Tops, New Stainless Steel Appliance, Crown Molding, High Hats Lighting in Kitchen and Bath Rooms, Updated Bath Rooms with Granite Counter Tops, New Washer/ Inside unit, Many More Upgrades, Enclosed Patio, Enjoy this Very Active Gated Community. Community amenities include Golf, Tennis, Restaurants, Shuffleboard, Pools Indoor & Out Door, Amazing Clubhouse, Bus Service.