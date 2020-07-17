All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated July 11 2020 at 9:40 PM

58 Valencia C

58 Valencia Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

58 Valencia Terrace, Palm Beach County, FL 33446
Kings Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Gorgeous Renovated Move in Ready-1 Bed, 1.5 Baths Villa. New Tile Flooring Throughout, New Kitchen with Wood Cabinets Granite Counter-Tops, New Stainless Steel Appliance, Crown Molding, High Hats Lighting in Kitchen and Bath Rooms, Updated Bath Rooms with Granite Counter Tops, New Washer/ Inside unit, Many More Upgrades, Enclosed Patio, Enjoy this Very Active Gated Community. Community amenities include Golf, Tennis, Restaurants, Shuffleboard, Pools Indoor & Out Door, Amazing Clubhouse, Bus Service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Valencia C have any available units?
58 Valencia C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Beach County, FL.
What amenities does 58 Valencia C have?
Some of 58 Valencia C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Valencia C currently offering any rent specials?
58 Valencia C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Valencia C pet-friendly?
No, 58 Valencia C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 58 Valencia C offer parking?
No, 58 Valencia C does not offer parking.
Does 58 Valencia C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 58 Valencia C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Valencia C have a pool?
Yes, 58 Valencia C has a pool.
Does 58 Valencia C have accessible units?
No, 58 Valencia C does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Valencia C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 58 Valencia C has units with dishwashers.
Does 58 Valencia C have units with air conditioning?
No, 58 Valencia C does not have units with air conditioning.
