579 Saxony M
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:20 PM

579 Saxony M

579 Saxony Park · No Longer Available
Location

579 Saxony Park, Palm Beach County, FL 33446
Kings Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Enjoy view from enclosed Patio. Walk-in shower. True corner. Enjoy very active lifestyle. Gated community. Bus Service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 579 Saxony M have any available units?
579 Saxony M doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Beach County, FL.
Is 579 Saxony M currently offering any rent specials?
579 Saxony M is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 579 Saxony M pet-friendly?
No, 579 Saxony M is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 579 Saxony M offer parking?
No, 579 Saxony M does not offer parking.
Does 579 Saxony M have units with washers and dryers?
No, 579 Saxony M does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 579 Saxony M have a pool?
No, 579 Saxony M does not have a pool.
Does 579 Saxony M have accessible units?
No, 579 Saxony M does not have accessible units.
Does 579 Saxony M have units with dishwashers?
No, 579 Saxony M does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 579 Saxony M have units with air conditioning?
No, 579 Saxony M does not have units with air conditioning.
