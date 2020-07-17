All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:32 AM

5016 Rose Hill Dr Apt 2102

5016 Rose Hill Drive · (407) 246-4545 ext. 5
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5016 Rose Hill Drive, Palm Beach County, FL 33437

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,270

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
racquetball court
hot tub
internet access
media room
sauna
tennis court
***55 PLUS COMMUNITY***

Beautiful 2 bed/ 2 bath in Banyan Springs, an active adult 55 plus community. Updated, new kitchen, granite counters, new appliances, and new wood floors throughout. Washer and dryer in the unit. Internet and cable are included in the rental price.

Amenities include the following:

Electronically gated
Roving security
Clubhouse
7 Har-Tru tennis courts with a full-time pro
2 racquetball courts
Olympic size swimming pool
Spa
Fitness center
Shuffleboard courts
Putting green
Table tennis
Billiards room
Library
Theater
Cafe
Beauty salon

The large Olympic-sized swimming pool is heated for the balmier months. The spa has a Japanese hot and cold baths, a steam room, a sauna, lockers and showers. To keep the residents entertained, the theater on the premises often has professional theater shows. The cafe serves late breakfast and lunch meals daily as well as dinner on 2 evenings each week.

Located on the southwest corner of Boynton Beach Boulevard and Military Trail, Banyan Springs is located in the center of great shopping, dining, movie theater and golf courses. This is in conjunction with the parks and other recreational activities that are nearby. Pet Restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5016 Rose Hill Dr Apt 2102 have any available units?
5016 Rose Hill Dr Apt 2102 has a unit available for $1,270 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5016 Rose Hill Dr Apt 2102 have?
Some of 5016 Rose Hill Dr Apt 2102's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5016 Rose Hill Dr Apt 2102 currently offering any rent specials?
5016 Rose Hill Dr Apt 2102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5016 Rose Hill Dr Apt 2102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5016 Rose Hill Dr Apt 2102 is pet friendly.
Does 5016 Rose Hill Dr Apt 2102 offer parking?
Yes, 5016 Rose Hill Dr Apt 2102 offers parking.
Does 5016 Rose Hill Dr Apt 2102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5016 Rose Hill Dr Apt 2102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5016 Rose Hill Dr Apt 2102 have a pool?
Yes, 5016 Rose Hill Dr Apt 2102 has a pool.
Does 5016 Rose Hill Dr Apt 2102 have accessible units?
No, 5016 Rose Hill Dr Apt 2102 does not have accessible units.
Does 5016 Rose Hill Dr Apt 2102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5016 Rose Hill Dr Apt 2102 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5016 Rose Hill Dr Apt 2102 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5016 Rose Hill Dr Apt 2102 has units with air conditioning.
