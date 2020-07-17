5016 Rose Hill Dr Apt 2102

Amenities
***55 PLUS COMMUNITY***
Beautiful 2 bed/ 2 bath in Banyan Springs, an active adult 55 plus community. Updated, new kitchen, granite counters, new appliances, and new wood floors throughout. Washer and dryer in the unit. Internet and cable are included in the rental price.
Amenities include the following:
Electronically gated
Roving security
Clubhouse
7 Har-Tru tennis courts with a full-time pro
2 racquetball courts
Olympic size swimming pool
Spa
Fitness center
Shuffleboard courts
Putting green
Table tennis
Billiards room
Library
Theater
Cafe
Beauty salon
The large Olympic-sized swimming pool is heated for the balmier months. The spa has a Japanese hot and cold baths, a steam room, a sauna, lockers and showers. To keep the residents entertained, the theater on the premises often has professional theater shows. The cafe serves late breakfast and lunch meals daily as well as dinner on 2 evenings each week.
Located on the southwest corner of Boynton Beach Boulevard and Military Trail, Banyan Springs is located in the center of great shopping, dining, movie theater and golf courses. This is in conjunction with the parks and other recreational activities that are nearby. Pet Restrictions.