Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:50 AM

4783 Via Palm Lakes

4783 Via Palm Lakes · (561) 469-7422
Location

4783 Via Palm Lakes, Palm Beach County, FL 33417

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
4783 Via Palm Lakes, West Palm Beach, FL 33417 - 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 07/14/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. PROP ID: 4C-044 07/14: Beautiful gated, lake front community with pool, clubhouse, exercise room and Jacuzzi. Known for its lush landscaping and jog path. Walk to shops. Call Dan Gallien or our helpful staff or visit us at rent1sale1.com Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty We have access to everything for rent in this particular community. This is the starting price for similar sized units at this time. Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty is the largest real estate company of its kind in Florida. We have access to all privately owned homes, townhomes and condos for rent. We also keep an in-house inventory of apartment communities with rent specials and move in specials. Feel free to call for personalized search assistance. [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3626099 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4783 Via Palm Lakes have any available units?
4783 Via Palm Lakes has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4783 Via Palm Lakes have?
Some of 4783 Via Palm Lakes's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4783 Via Palm Lakes currently offering any rent specials?
4783 Via Palm Lakes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4783 Via Palm Lakes pet-friendly?
Yes, 4783 Via Palm Lakes is pet friendly.
Does 4783 Via Palm Lakes offer parking?
No, 4783 Via Palm Lakes does not offer parking.
Does 4783 Via Palm Lakes have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4783 Via Palm Lakes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4783 Via Palm Lakes have a pool?
Yes, 4783 Via Palm Lakes has a pool.
Does 4783 Via Palm Lakes have accessible units?
No, 4783 Via Palm Lakes does not have accessible units.
Does 4783 Via Palm Lakes have units with dishwashers?
No, 4783 Via Palm Lakes does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4783 Via Palm Lakes have units with air conditioning?
No, 4783 Via Palm Lakes does not have units with air conditioning.
