Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly cable included parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly courtyard parking pool guest parking tennis court

4055 Palm Bay Circle Apt #D, West Palm Beach, FL 33406 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 07/13/2020. Pets: allowed. Amazing Corner unit with privacy and plenty of guest parking. 1st story with tile floor, full size washer & dryer, half bathroom, sliding doors access to kitchen and sliding doors access to living room. The 2nd story with laminated wood flooring. Spacious 2 Bedrooms upstairs each with private full bathroom, large closets and balcony. Interior freshly painted, ceiling fans, NEWER air conditioner. Courtyard 27X20 includes a storage area. BASIC cable included, Community Pool & Tennis Courts. Close to Schools, Publix Shopping Center, Park, easy access to I-95. Dwayne Barrett Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services (561)420-0640 Listing Courtesy of RE/MAX Direct [ Published 15-Jul-20 / ID 3624904 ]