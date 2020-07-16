All apartments in Palm Beach County
4055 Palm Bay Circle
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:52 AM

4055 Palm Bay Circle

4055 Palm Bay Circle · (561) 420-0640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4055 Palm Bay Circle, Palm Beach County, FL 33406

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1468 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
cable included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
4055 Palm Bay Circle Apt #D, West Palm Beach, FL 33406 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 07/13/2020. Pets: allowed. Amazing Corner unit with privacy and plenty of guest parking. 1st story with tile floor, full size washer & dryer, half bathroom, sliding doors access to kitchen and sliding doors access to living room. The 2nd story with laminated wood flooring. Spacious 2 Bedrooms upstairs each with private full bathroom, large closets and balcony. Interior freshly painted, ceiling fans, NEWER air conditioner. Courtyard 27X20 includes a storage area. BASIC cable included, Community Pool & Tennis Courts. Close to Schools, Publix Shopping Center, Park, easy access to I-95. Dwayne Barrett Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services (561)420-0640 Listing Courtesy of RE/MAX Direct [ Published 15-Jul-20 / ID 3624904 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4055 Palm Bay Circle have any available units?
4055 Palm Bay Circle has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4055 Palm Bay Circle have?
Some of 4055 Palm Bay Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4055 Palm Bay Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4055 Palm Bay Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4055 Palm Bay Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4055 Palm Bay Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4055 Palm Bay Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4055 Palm Bay Circle offers parking.
Does 4055 Palm Bay Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4055 Palm Bay Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4055 Palm Bay Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4055 Palm Bay Circle has a pool.
Does 4055 Palm Bay Circle have accessible units?
No, 4055 Palm Bay Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4055 Palm Bay Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4055 Palm Bay Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4055 Palm Bay Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4055 Palm Bay Circle has units with air conditioning.
