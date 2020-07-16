All apartments in Palm Beach County
40 Norwich B.
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:04 AM

40 Norwich B

40 Norwich M · (516) 297-9252
Location

40 Norwich M, Palm Beach County, FL 33417
Century Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 814 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2nd floor 2 bedroom corner condo. Bright and clean.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 40 Norwich B have any available units?
40 Norwich B has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 40 Norwich B currently offering any rent specials?
40 Norwich B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Norwich B pet-friendly?
No, 40 Norwich B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 40 Norwich B offer parking?
No, 40 Norwich B does not offer parking.
Does 40 Norwich B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 Norwich B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Norwich B have a pool?
No, 40 Norwich B does not have a pool.
Does 40 Norwich B have accessible units?
No, 40 Norwich B does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Norwich B have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 Norwich B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 40 Norwich B have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 Norwich B does not have units with air conditioning.

