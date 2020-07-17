All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 347 Bella Sol Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
347 Bella Sol Way
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:33 PM

347 Bella Sol Way

347 Bella Sol Way · (954) 254-0646
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

347 Bella Sol Way, Palm Beach County, FL 33406

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2102 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Remarks
Remarks: BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOMES AVAILABLE FOR RENT. Great opportunity to live in the new upscale community of Casa Del Sol located in West Palm Beach. Minutes to Palm Beach International Airport,City Place, Grandview Public Market, Lake Lytal Park, Wellington Mall, West Palm Beach Zoo and close to all major highways and Brightline station makes Casa Del Sol a perfect location to live and call home. Spacious 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms 1 car garage with designer finishes. All units have been upgraded to the MAX! Kitchen includes stainless appliances 42" wood cabinets, stone counter tops and bar area. Living area is open light and bright with 8"6" and 9'4" ceilings and open wood staircases. Master suite is over sized w/ huge walk in closet.. Bring your fussiest client!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 347 Bella Sol Way have any available units?
347 Bella Sol Way has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 347 Bella Sol Way have?
Some of 347 Bella Sol Way's amenities include new construction, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 347 Bella Sol Way currently offering any rent specials?
347 Bella Sol Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 347 Bella Sol Way pet-friendly?
No, 347 Bella Sol Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 347 Bella Sol Way offer parking?
Yes, 347 Bella Sol Way offers parking.
Does 347 Bella Sol Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 347 Bella Sol Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 347 Bella Sol Way have a pool?
No, 347 Bella Sol Way does not have a pool.
Does 347 Bella Sol Way have accessible units?
No, 347 Bella Sol Way does not have accessible units.
Does 347 Bella Sol Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 347 Bella Sol Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 347 Bella Sol Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 347 Bella Sol Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 347 Bella Sol Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The View at Waters Edge
6175 Reflections Blvd
Lantana, FL 33462
AXIS Delray Beach
1495 Spring Harbor Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33445
The Atlantic at East Delray
650 Lavers Cir
Delray Beach, FL 33444
SofA Downtown Luxury Apartments
151 SE 3rd Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33483
Riverwalk Pointe
1044 S US Hwy 1
Jupiter, FL 33477
One Boynton
1351 S Federal Hwy
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
Azola West Palm Beach
1990 Augustine Road
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Oversea
290 North Olive Avenue
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLJupiter Farms, FLJupiter, FLHighland Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FL
Tequesta, FLAtlantis, FLPalm Springs, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLantana, FLLake Worth, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity