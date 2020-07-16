All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:33 PM

33 MANSFIELD

33 Mansfield a · (646) 932-0881
Location

33 Mansfield a, Palm Beach County, FL 33434
Century Village West

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,275

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 835 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
guest parking
media room
tennis court
Newly renovated corner unit condo in a beautifully maintained Boca Raton Century Village community, 2 BR & 1.5 bath. Lots of natural bright light throughout. White kitchen cabinets, brand new appliances (delivering by move-in), freshly painted walls, renovated bathrooms, new wood laminate floors throughout, built-in bedroom closets. Tiled patio porch, looking out to gorgeous garden & pool view, parking space right next to condo w/ lots of guest parking. Endless amenities & activities; free courtesy buses, indoor/outdoor pools, fitness center w/ tennis courts, billiards room, movies, classes, theater w/ broadway shows, social clubs, close to shopping & house of worship. Very active 55+ lifestyle, very quiet & safe neighborhood, centrally-located, minutes away from shopping & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 MANSFIELD have any available units?
33 MANSFIELD has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 33 MANSFIELD have?
Some of 33 MANSFIELD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 MANSFIELD currently offering any rent specials?
33 MANSFIELD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 MANSFIELD pet-friendly?
No, 33 MANSFIELD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 33 MANSFIELD offer parking?
Yes, 33 MANSFIELD offers parking.
Does 33 MANSFIELD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 MANSFIELD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 MANSFIELD have a pool?
Yes, 33 MANSFIELD has a pool.
Does 33 MANSFIELD have accessible units?
No, 33 MANSFIELD does not have accessible units.
Does 33 MANSFIELD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 MANSFIELD has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 MANSFIELD have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 MANSFIELD does not have units with air conditioning.
