33 MANSFIELD

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool pool table guest parking media room tennis court

Newly renovated corner unit condo in a beautifully maintained Boca Raton Century Village community, 2 BR & 1.5 bath. Lots of natural bright light throughout. White kitchen cabinets, brand new appliances (delivering by move-in), freshly painted walls, renovated bathrooms, new wood laminate floors throughout, built-in bedroom closets. Tiled patio porch, looking out to gorgeous garden & pool view, parking space right next to condo w/ lots of guest parking. Endless amenities & activities; free courtesy buses, indoor/outdoor pools, fitness center w/ tennis courts, billiards room, movies, classes, theater w/ broadway shows, social clubs, close to shopping & house of worship. Very active 55+ lifestyle, very quiet & safe neighborhood, centrally-located, minutes away from shopping & restaurants.