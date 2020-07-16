3034 Wolverton B

Amenities
Very spacious fully furnished annual rental .Luxury Model with great lake view. Plenty of kitchen cabinets, range, refrigerator, newer dishwasher, microwave, toaster oven. Counter eating space for 2, Living room, Dining area, Master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, guest bedroom and guest bathroom,enclosed patio.Community Pool is across parking lot. Active Clubhouse with indoor and outdoor pool, gym, tennis, shuffleboard,clubs and classes, card room, bus service. Walk to houses of worship