All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 3034 Wolverton B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
3034 Wolverton B
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:44 AM

3034 Wolverton B

3034 Wolverton B · (561) 347-6444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3034 Wolverton B, Palm Beach County, FL 33434
Century Village West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3034 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1032 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
Very spacious fully furnished annual rental .Luxury Model with great lake view. Plenty of kitchen cabinets, range, refrigerator, newer dishwasher, microwave, toaster oven. Counter eating space for 2, Living room, Dining area, Master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, guest bedroom and guest bathroom,enclosed patio.Community Pool is across parking lot. Active Clubhouse with indoor and outdoor pool, gym, tennis, shuffleboard,clubs and classes, card room, bus service. Walk to houses of worship

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3034 Wolverton B have any available units?
3034 Wolverton B has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3034 Wolverton B have?
Some of 3034 Wolverton B's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3034 Wolverton B currently offering any rent specials?
3034 Wolverton B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3034 Wolverton B pet-friendly?
No, 3034 Wolverton B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 3034 Wolverton B offer parking?
Yes, 3034 Wolverton B offers parking.
Does 3034 Wolverton B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3034 Wolverton B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3034 Wolverton B have a pool?
Yes, 3034 Wolverton B has a pool.
Does 3034 Wolverton B have accessible units?
No, 3034 Wolverton B does not have accessible units.
Does 3034 Wolverton B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3034 Wolverton B has units with dishwashers.
Does 3034 Wolverton B have units with air conditioning?
No, 3034 Wolverton B does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3034 Wolverton B?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Crystal Palms
6874 Palmetto Cir S
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Arbor Oaks Apartments
9817 Arbor Oaks Ln
Boca Raton, FL 33428
Allure by Windsor
6750 Congress Avenue
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Coronado Springs East
2500 Springdale Blvd
Palm Springs, FL 33461
The Lumin at Boca Raton
5500 Broken Sound Blvd
Boca Raton, FL 33487
500 Ocean
101 S Federal Hwy
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
Casa Brera
4725 via Bari
Lake Worth, FL 33463
Abbey at Northlake
2304 N Congress Ave
Riviera Beach, FL 33404

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLJupiter Farms, FLJupiter, FLHighland Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FL
Tequesta, FLAtlantis, FLPalm Springs, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLantana, FLLake Worth, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity