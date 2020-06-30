21825 Atrium Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage guest suite

Come on in to this beautiful and bright 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home! The garage was completely converted into a very large room (can be used as a 4th bedroom, extra living room, or guest suite, having its own door access to outside). Newly remodeled kitchen with updated appliances. The interior has been freshly painted and there is tile flooring throughout. Massive laundry room with plenty of shelving and storage space and a large pantry. Lots of shelving added in the attic for additional storage. Outside you will find a large paved patio area plus a smaller grassy area. Basic cable with HBO is included in the rent. This house is in a great location, just steps away from the community pool and in walking distance to Del Prado Elementary and houses of worship. Move in ready! Pets are welcome