July 3 2020

21825 Atrium Boulevard

21825 Atrium Boulevard · (561) 900-4652
Location

21825 Atrium Boulevard, Palm Beach County, FL 33433

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2099 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
Come on in to this beautiful and bright 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home! The garage was completely converted into a very large room (can be used as a 4th bedroom, extra living room, or guest suite, having its own door access to outside). Newly remodeled kitchen with updated appliances. The interior has been freshly painted and there is tile flooring throughout. Massive laundry room with plenty of shelving and storage space and a large pantry. Lots of shelving added in the attic for additional storage. Outside you will find a large paved patio area plus a smaller grassy area. Basic cable with HBO is included in the rent. This house is in a great location, just steps away from the community pool and in walking distance to Del Prado Elementary and houses of worship. Move in ready! Pets are welcome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21825 Atrium Boulevard have any available units?
21825 Atrium Boulevard has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21825 Atrium Boulevard have?
Some of 21825 Atrium Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21825 Atrium Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
21825 Atrium Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21825 Atrium Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 21825 Atrium Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 21825 Atrium Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 21825 Atrium Boulevard offers parking.
Does 21825 Atrium Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21825 Atrium Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21825 Atrium Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 21825 Atrium Boulevard has a pool.
Does 21825 Atrium Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 21825 Atrium Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 21825 Atrium Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21825 Atrium Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 21825 Atrium Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 21825 Atrium Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
