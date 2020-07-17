All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 21357 Bridge View Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
21357 Bridge View Dr
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:57 AM

21357 Bridge View Dr

21357 Bridge View Dr · (954) 864-4465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

21357 Bridge View Dr, Palm Beach County, FL 33428
Boca Woods Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
putting green
tennis court
Beautiful 3/2 single family home located in Boca Woods Country club. Property features include: Tile throughout living areas, wood kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large screened in patio with beautiful garden view. Property is light and bright and freshly painted. Enjoy the country club lifestyle with amenities that include: Two championship golf courses, Har-Tru clay tennis courts, two restaurants, pickle ball, practice putting green & driving range.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21357 Bridge View Dr have any available units?
21357 Bridge View Dr has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21357 Bridge View Dr have?
Some of 21357 Bridge View Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21357 Bridge View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
21357 Bridge View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21357 Bridge View Dr pet-friendly?
No, 21357 Bridge View Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 21357 Bridge View Dr offer parking?
No, 21357 Bridge View Dr does not offer parking.
Does 21357 Bridge View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21357 Bridge View Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21357 Bridge View Dr have a pool?
No, 21357 Bridge View Dr does not have a pool.
Does 21357 Bridge View Dr have accessible units?
No, 21357 Bridge View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 21357 Bridge View Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21357 Bridge View Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 21357 Bridge View Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 21357 Bridge View Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 21357 Bridge View Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waterford Bay
200 NE 20th St
Boca Raton, FL 33431
CORTLAND BOCA RATON
7801 N Federal Hwy
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Gardens East
2750 Rio Vista Blvd
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle
Wellington, FL 33411
The Forum
1361 S Federal Hwy #300
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Axis Wellington Green
3409 Pomerol Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
The Heritage at Boca Raton
320 W Palmetto Park Rd
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Avesta Costa del Lago
2508 10th Ave N
Lake Worth, FL 33461

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLJupiter Farms, FLJupiter, FLHighland Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FL
Tequesta, FLAtlantis, FLPalm Springs, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLantana, FLLake Worth, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity