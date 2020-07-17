21357 Bridge View Dr

Amenities
Beautiful 3/2 single family home located in Boca Woods Country club. Property features include: Tile throughout living areas, wood kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large screened in patio with beautiful garden view. Property is light and bright and freshly painted. Enjoy the country club lifestyle with amenities that include: Two championship golf courses, Har-Tru clay tennis courts, two restaurants, pickle ball, practice putting green & driving range.