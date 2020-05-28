21024 Via Eden

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym pool playground

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath Townhouse in amazing Mizner Pointe - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse in amazing Mizner Pointe!

Newly painted!

Large ceiling height

Attached Garage

large screened in porch



Gated Community with beautiful clubhouse, exercise room, pool, tennis courts, and childrens play area. Central Boca Location close to turnpike, shopping, and beaches!

Very impressive property.

Check out a video at:

https://keyrentersouthflorida.com/

Call Today 954-361-8900

$65 application fee per person over 18.

HOA application Fee.

Move-in Requirements: Good Credit, Rental History, Background Check, Income Verification. 1st, Last & Security

$150 Admin Fee when you sign a lease



