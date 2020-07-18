All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated July 3 2020 at 1:54 PM

19660 Delaware Cir

19660 Delaware Circle · (561) 740-5959
Location

19660 Delaware Circle, Palm Beach County, FL 33434
American Homes Boca Raton

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$2,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms, garage turned into a 4th Bedroom plus family bonus room house!!! Ceramic and Wood flooring with a beautiful wooden deck in the backyard with a Gazebo facing the lake. Kitchen with hi end cabinets and appliances. Bathroom with custom unique cabinets, marble high end finishes. Walking distance to club house, parking in front of the house with many spots available for visitors. A/C replaced for a new unit two years ago. New Roof, the Porch is renovated and can be used as a studio room or tv room.House has been recently painted in the inside and outside. Great neighborhood

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19660 Delaware Cir have any available units?
19660 Delaware Cir has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19660 Delaware Cir have?
Some of 19660 Delaware Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19660 Delaware Cir currently offering any rent specials?
19660 Delaware Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19660 Delaware Cir pet-friendly?
No, 19660 Delaware Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 19660 Delaware Cir offer parking?
Yes, 19660 Delaware Cir offers parking.
Does 19660 Delaware Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19660 Delaware Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19660 Delaware Cir have a pool?
No, 19660 Delaware Cir does not have a pool.
Does 19660 Delaware Cir have accessible units?
No, 19660 Delaware Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 19660 Delaware Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19660 Delaware Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 19660 Delaware Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19660 Delaware Cir has units with air conditioning.
