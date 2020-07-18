19660 Delaware Cir

Amenities
Beautiful 4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms, garage turned into a 4th Bedroom plus family bonus room house!!! Ceramic and Wood flooring with a beautiful wooden deck in the backyard with a Gazebo facing the lake. Kitchen with hi end cabinets and appliances. Bathroom with custom unique cabinets, marble high end finishes. Walking distance to club house, parking in front of the house with many spots available for visitors. A/C replaced for a new unit two years ago. New Roof, the Porch is renovated and can be used as a studio room or tv room.House has been recently painted in the inside and outside. Great neighborhood