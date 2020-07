Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful golf view and unit villa in Peppertree III. 3 bedrooms, 2 renovated bathrooms. Available for ANNUAL ($3250/ month) or SEASON RENTAL ($4250/month) with a minimum 4 month duration. Furnished. Use of the Club is not included in the rent unless yearly dues are paid by the tenant--then club privileges would be available to you.