All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 1950 North Congress Avenue #210 - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
1950 North Congress Avenue #210 - 1
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:52 PM

1950 North Congress Avenue #210 - 1

1950 North Congress Avenue · (305) 755-2905
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1950 North Congress Avenue, Palm Beach County, FL 33409

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
Great opportunity! Renovated property ready to move in! Unique gardenview unit Located in the heart of West Palm Beach. Close to nearby I-95, PBI Airport, Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, the Palm Beach Outlets, and much more. 1 bedrooms 1 baths with tile in all unit. Well maintained, recently paint and open balcony. Amenities: community pool, clubhouse, picnic areas and trails around community green spaces and lakes. Well maintained condo. 1 assigned parking space plus guests. A warm and safe place to live in. Quiet, warm and family neighborhood. Interesting opportunity for you and your family.
Great opportunity! Renovated property ready to move in! Unique gardenview unit Located in the heart of West Palm Beach. Close to nearby I-95, PBI Airport, Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, the Palm Beach Outlets, and much more. 1 bedrooms 1 baths with tile in all unit. Well maintained, recently paint and open balcony. Amenities: community pool, clubhouse, picnic areas and trails around community green spaces and lakes. Well maintained condo. 1 assigned parking space plus guests. A warm and safe place to live in. Quiet, warm and family neighborhood. Interesting opportunity for you and your family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1950 North Congress Avenue #210 - 1 have any available units?
1950 North Congress Avenue #210 - 1 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1950 North Congress Avenue #210 - 1 have?
Some of 1950 North Congress Avenue #210 - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1950 North Congress Avenue #210 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1950 North Congress Avenue #210 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1950 North Congress Avenue #210 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1950 North Congress Avenue #210 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 1950 North Congress Avenue #210 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1950 North Congress Avenue #210 - 1 offers parking.
Does 1950 North Congress Avenue #210 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1950 North Congress Avenue #210 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1950 North Congress Avenue #210 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 1950 North Congress Avenue #210 - 1 has a pool.
Does 1950 North Congress Avenue #210 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1950 North Congress Avenue #210 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1950 North Congress Avenue #210 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1950 North Congress Avenue #210 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1950 North Congress Avenue #210 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1950 North Congress Avenue #210 - 1 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1950 North Congress Avenue #210 - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Worthing Place
32 SE 2nd Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33444
Uptown 22
2210 North Australian Avenue
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
Sanctuary Cove
700 Sanctuary Cove Dr
North Palm Beach, FL 33410
Town Southern
11020 Town Circle
Royal Palm Beach, FL 33414
The Estates at Wellington Green
2301 Wellington Green Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
Crown Court
1400 Northwest 15th Avenue
Boca Raton, FL 33486
The Forum
1361 S Federal Hwy #300
Boca Raton, FL 33432
The Ambassador
2730 South Ocean Boulevard
Palm Beach, FL 33480

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLJupiter Farms, FLJupiter, FLHighland Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FL
Tequesta, FLAtlantis, FLPalm Springs, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLantana, FLLake Worth, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity