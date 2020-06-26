1950 North Congress Avenue #210 - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking pool

Great opportunity! Renovated property ready to move in! Unique gardenview unit Located in the heart of West Palm Beach. Close to nearby I-95, PBI Airport, Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, the Palm Beach Outlets, and much more. 1 bedrooms 1 baths with tile in all unit. Well maintained, recently paint and open balcony. Amenities: community pool, clubhouse, picnic areas and trails around community green spaces and lakes. Well maintained condo. 1 assigned parking space plus guests. A warm and safe place to live in. Quiet, warm and family neighborhood. Interesting opportunity for you and your family.

