Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
18 Dorset A
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:40 AM

18 Dorset A

18 Dorset Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18 Dorset Drive, Palm Beach County, FL 33434
Century Village West

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
clubhouse
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Corner and Lake view Condo featuring 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Tiled floors on social areas and vinyl modern floors on bedrooms. Stainless steel dishwasher and range. Freshly painted. Ready to move in. 55 Plus active community with amazing club house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Dorset A have any available units?
18 Dorset A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Beach County, FL.
What amenities does 18 Dorset A have?
Some of 18 Dorset A's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Dorset A currently offering any rent specials?
18 Dorset A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Dorset A pet-friendly?
No, 18 Dorset A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 18 Dorset A offer parking?
No, 18 Dorset A does not offer parking.
Does 18 Dorset A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Dorset A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Dorset A have a pool?
No, 18 Dorset A does not have a pool.
Does 18 Dorset A have accessible units?
No, 18 Dorset A does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Dorset A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Dorset A has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Dorset A have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Dorset A does not have units with air conditioning.
