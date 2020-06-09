All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 17561 Middlebrook Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
17561 Middlebrook Way
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:06 AM

17561 Middlebrook Way

17561 Middlebrook Way · (561) 584-2780
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

17561 Middlebrook Way, Palm Beach County, FL 33496

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 7399 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
tennis court
BEAUTIFUL UPDATED HOUSE LOCATED IN BOCA RATON. TURNKEY, FURNISHED, READY TO MOVE IN. ELEVATOR, MOVIE THEATER, PRIVATE POOL. CLUBHOUSE WITH TENNIS COURTS, RESTAURANT, SPA AMAZING AMENITIES. ANNUAL AND SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17561 Middlebrook Way have any available units?
17561 Middlebrook Way has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17561 Middlebrook Way have?
Some of 17561 Middlebrook Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17561 Middlebrook Way currently offering any rent specials?
17561 Middlebrook Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17561 Middlebrook Way pet-friendly?
No, 17561 Middlebrook Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 17561 Middlebrook Way offer parking?
Yes, 17561 Middlebrook Way offers parking.
Does 17561 Middlebrook Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17561 Middlebrook Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17561 Middlebrook Way have a pool?
Yes, 17561 Middlebrook Way has a pool.
Does 17561 Middlebrook Way have accessible units?
No, 17561 Middlebrook Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17561 Middlebrook Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17561 Middlebrook Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 17561 Middlebrook Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 17561 Middlebrook Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 17561 Middlebrook Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Addison Place Apartments
21925 Mizner Way
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Delray Station
1720 Depot Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33444
Citation Club
4801 S Citation Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Parc500 Apartments
500 N Congress Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33403
Villas Of Juno
12801 Us Route 1
Juno Beach, FL 33408
Cameron Estates
1517 Cameron Samuel Ln
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
The Enclave At Delray Beach
14768 Enclave Lakes Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33484
Abbey at Northlake
2304 N Congress Ave
Riviera Beach, FL 33404

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLJupiter Farms, FLJupiter, FLHighland Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FL
Tequesta, FLAtlantis, FLPalm Springs, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLantana, FLLake Worth, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity