16248 Sierra Palms Dr
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:22 AM

16248 Sierra Palms Dr

16248 Sierra Palms Drive · (305) 405-0615
Location

16248 Sierra Palms Drive, Palm Beach County, FL 33484

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 16248 · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Gated Community "RARELY AVAILABLE LARGEST CORNER TONWHOME" 1608 SQFT LIVING AREA, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, NO CARPETS all Wood and Tile floors, Attached garage, plenty of storage, washer/dryer, community pool, children playground, picnic area, GREAT LOCATION minutes to beautiful beaches, I-95, The Turnpike, FAU University, Boca Raton Town Center Mall, Publix, Walmart, Etc.. Top 'A' Rated Public schools, Omni Middle, Spanish River High, NO PETS, MUST PROVIDE TENANT CREDIT, EVICTION AND CRIMINAL REPORT REQUIRED. VERY EASY TO SHOW. SAME DAY APPOINTMENT. USE SHOWING ASSIST.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16248 Sierra Palms Dr have any available units?
16248 Sierra Palms Dr has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16248 Sierra Palms Dr have?
Some of 16248 Sierra Palms Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16248 Sierra Palms Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16248 Sierra Palms Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16248 Sierra Palms Dr pet-friendly?
No, 16248 Sierra Palms Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 16248 Sierra Palms Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16248 Sierra Palms Dr offers parking.
Does 16248 Sierra Palms Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16248 Sierra Palms Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16248 Sierra Palms Dr have a pool?
Yes, 16248 Sierra Palms Dr has a pool.
Does 16248 Sierra Palms Dr have accessible units?
No, 16248 Sierra Palms Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16248 Sierra Palms Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16248 Sierra Palms Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 16248 Sierra Palms Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 16248 Sierra Palms Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
