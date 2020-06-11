16248 Sierra Palms Dr

Amenities
Gated Community "RARELY AVAILABLE LARGEST CORNER TONWHOME" 1608 SQFT LIVING AREA, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, NO CARPETS all Wood and Tile floors, Attached garage, plenty of storage, washer/dryer, community pool, children playground, picnic area, GREAT LOCATION minutes to beautiful beaches, I-95, The Turnpike, FAU University, Boca Raton Town Center Mall, Publix, Walmart, Etc.. Top 'A' Rated Public schools, Omni Middle, Spanish River High, NO PETS, MUST PROVIDE TENANT CREDIT, EVICTION AND CRIMINAL REPORT REQUIRED. VERY EASY TO SHOW. SAME DAY APPOINTMENT. USE SHOWING ASSIST.