15727 Loch Maree Lane

Amenities
Great location within a short walk to both Main Clubhouse and satellite pool. Updated kitchen & bath and lovely lake view. New AC to be installed this week. Gleneagles Country Club features amazing sports & social amenities, including 21 tennis courts & 4 pickleball courts, 7 pools and a renovated clubhouse w/ 3 restaurants & bars. The recently opened 15,000 sq. Ft. State of the art healthy lifestyle center features exceptional fitness, spa, & physical therapy amenities surrounding a resort style pool complex.