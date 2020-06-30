All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated July 9 2020 at 4:42 AM

15727 Loch Maree Lane

15727 Loch Maree Lane · (561) 819-5397
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

15727 Loch Maree Lane, Palm Beach County, FL 33446
Gleneagles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4801 · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1705 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Great location within a short walk to both Main Clubhouse and satellite pool. Updated kitchen & bath and lovely lake view. New AC to be installed this week. Gleneagles Country Club features amazing sports & social amenities, including 21 tennis courts & 4 pickleball courts, 7 pools and a renovated clubhouse w/ 3 restaurants & bars. The recently opened 15,000 sq. Ft. State of the art healthy lifestyle center features exceptional fitness, spa, & physical therapy amenities surrounding a resort style pool complex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15727 Loch Maree Lane have any available units?
15727 Loch Maree Lane has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15727 Loch Maree Lane have?
Some of 15727 Loch Maree Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15727 Loch Maree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15727 Loch Maree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15727 Loch Maree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15727 Loch Maree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 15727 Loch Maree Lane offer parking?
No, 15727 Loch Maree Lane does not offer parking.
Does 15727 Loch Maree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15727 Loch Maree Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15727 Loch Maree Lane have a pool?
Yes, 15727 Loch Maree Lane has a pool.
Does 15727 Loch Maree Lane have accessible units?
No, 15727 Loch Maree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15727 Loch Maree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15727 Loch Maree Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 15727 Loch Maree Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15727 Loch Maree Lane has units with air conditioning.
