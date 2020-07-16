All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like
15 Kingswood A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
15 Kingswood A
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:50 AM

15 Kingswood A

15 Kingswood · (954) 854-1048
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

15 Kingswood, Palm Beach County, FL 33417
Century Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 15 · Avail. now

$850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
55 and over, Great Unit! Clean and Move-in Ready! Second floor entry, Free Laundry Facility, Tile floor, Newer front door, enclosed balcony with beautiful garden view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 15 Kingswood A have any available units?
15 Kingswood A has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Kingswood A have?
Some of 15 Kingswood A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Kingswood A currently offering any rent specials?
15 Kingswood A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Kingswood A pet-friendly?
No, 15 Kingswood A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 15 Kingswood A offer parking?
No, 15 Kingswood A does not offer parking.
Does 15 Kingswood A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Kingswood A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Kingswood A have a pool?
Yes, 15 Kingswood A has a pool.
Does 15 Kingswood A have accessible units?
No, 15 Kingswood A does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Kingswood A have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Kingswood A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Kingswood A have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Kingswood A does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

The Villages of Banyan Grove
3500 Sandpiper Dr
Boynton Beach, FL 33436
The View at Waters Edge
6175 Reflections Blvd
Lantana, FL 33462
Sole at City Center
499 Evernia Street
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Verona at Boynton Beach
1575 SW 8th St
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
Seabourn Cove
3501 S Federal Hwy
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
101 Via Mizner
101 E Camino Real
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Monteverde at Renaissance Park
1605 Renaissance Commons Blvd N
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
Oversea
290 North Olive Avenue
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Pet Friendly PlacesMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLJupiter Farms, FLJupiter, FLHighland Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FLTequesta, FLAtlantis, FLPalm Springs, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLantana, FLLake Worth, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College