All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like
15 Kingswood A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
15 Kingswood A
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:50 AM
Find Out More
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15 Kingswood A
15 Kingswood
·
(954) 854-1048
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
15 Kingswood, Palm Beach County, FL 33417
Century Village
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
1 Bedroom
Unit 15 · Avail. now
$850
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
55 and over, Great Unit! Clean and Move-in Ready! Second floor entry, Free Laundry Facility, Tile floor, Newer front door, enclosed balcony with beautiful garden view.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 15 Kingswood A have any available units?
15 Kingswood A has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Kingswood A have?
Some of 15 Kingswood A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15 Kingswood A currently offering any rent specials?
15 Kingswood A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Kingswood A pet-friendly?
No, 15 Kingswood A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County
.
Does 15 Kingswood A offer parking?
No, 15 Kingswood A does not offer parking.
Does 15 Kingswood A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Kingswood A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Kingswood A have a pool?
Yes, 15 Kingswood A has a pool.
Does 15 Kingswood A have accessible units?
No, 15 Kingswood A does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Kingswood A have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Kingswood A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Kingswood A have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Kingswood A does not have units with air conditioning.
