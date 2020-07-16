123 Canterbury E

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool media room tennis court

1B/1B Condo Century Village ( Active 55+ Community) - Great unit in a wonderful 55+ Community with everything you could ever need. The condo features tile floors throughout, a large bedroom, wall to wall closet space a garden view and screened in patio. Century Village is centrally located to beaches, shopping, dining and the Palm Beach International Airport. The community has a theater, state of the art fitness centers, social clubs, tennis, numerous pools, courtesy buses and many other amenities.



****Credit as low as 600 accepted! We do not require last months rent to be held. Good credit and background check rewarded! Security deposit is 1 to 2 months rent based on credit, rental history, references, employment and income (must be verifiable and at least 3x rent). $55 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOAs have additional fees. Thank you for looking but please do not apply if you have credit under 600, any charge offs, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord; a criminal background, drug sales or any felony.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5336166)