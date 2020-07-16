All apartments in Palm Beach County
123 Canterbury E
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:09 AM

123 Canterbury E

123 Canterbury a · (561) 676-1626 ext. 1
Location

123 Canterbury a, Palm Beach County, FL 33417
Century Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 123 Canterbury E · Avail. now

$875

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
media room
tennis court
1B/1B Condo Century Village ( Active 55+ Community) - Great unit in a wonderful 55+ Community with everything you could ever need. The condo features tile floors throughout, a large bedroom, wall to wall closet space a garden view and screened in patio. Century Village is centrally located to beaches, shopping, dining and the Palm Beach International Airport. The community has a theater, state of the art fitness centers, social clubs, tennis, numerous pools, courtesy buses and many other amenities.

****Credit as low as 600 accepted! We do not require last months rent to be held. Good credit and background check rewarded! Security deposit is 1 to 2 months rent based on credit, rental history, references, employment and income (must be verifiable and at least 3x rent). $55 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOAs have additional fees. Thank you for looking but please do not apply if you have credit under 600, any charge offs, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord; a criminal background, drug sales or any felony.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5336166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Canterbury E have any available units?
123 Canterbury E has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 123 Canterbury E have?
Some of 123 Canterbury E's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Canterbury E currently offering any rent specials?
123 Canterbury E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Canterbury E pet-friendly?
No, 123 Canterbury E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 123 Canterbury E offer parking?
No, 123 Canterbury E does not offer parking.
Does 123 Canterbury E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Canterbury E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Canterbury E have a pool?
Yes, 123 Canterbury E has a pool.
Does 123 Canterbury E have accessible units?
No, 123 Canterbury E does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Canterbury E have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Canterbury E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Canterbury E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 123 Canterbury E has units with air conditioning.
