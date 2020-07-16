1161 Golden Lakes Boulevard #1316 - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool volleyball court

Beautiful, bright and spacious 1st floor unit in Belvedere Isles, located in West Palm Beach. This first floor walkup condo has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Just painted ready to move in. Brand NEW kitchen, cabinets, A/C, floors. Includes Washer/Dryer inside the unit. Modern Tile throughout the complete apartment. Screened balcony with sliding doors from living room! Community includes play area and pool. Near major roads, shopping, highways, restaurants, beaches, parks. airport and more. Amenities include Pool, Sand Volleyball court, Picnic & Barb-cue Areas. Minutes from Turnpike & Highways, Malls, Restaurants, International Polo Club & Equestrian Center, International Airport, City Place plus more. You Will love live here with your family. 2 security deposits

Beautiful, bright and spacious 1st floor unit in Belvedere Isles, located in West Palm Beach. This first floor walkup condo has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Just painted ready to move in. Brand NEW kitchen, cabinets, A/C, floors. Includes Washer/Dryer inside the unit. Modern Tile throughout the complete apartment. Screened balcony with sliding doors from living room! Community includes play area and pool. Near major roads, shopping, highways, restaurants, beaches, parks. airport and more. Amenities include Pool, Sand Volleyball court, Picnic & Barb-cue Areas. Minutes from Turnpike & Highways, Malls, Restaurants, International Polo Club & Equestrian Center, International Airport, City Place plus more. You Will love live here with your family. 2 security deposits