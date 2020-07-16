All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:07 PM

1161 Golden Lakes Boulevard #1316 - 1

1161 Golden Lakes Boulevard · (305) 755-2905
Location

1161 Golden Lakes Boulevard, Palm Beach County, FL 33411
Golden Lakes

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1054 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
volleyball court
Beautiful, bright and spacious 1st floor unit in Belvedere Isles, located in West Palm Beach. This first floor walkup condo has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Just painted ready to move in. Brand NEW kitchen, cabinets, A/C, floors. Includes Washer/Dryer inside the unit. Modern Tile throughout the complete apartment. Screened balcony with sliding doors from living room! Community includes play area and pool. Near major roads, shopping, highways, restaurants, beaches, parks. airport and more. Amenities include Pool, Sand Volleyball court, Picnic & Barb-cue Areas. Minutes from Turnpike & Highways, Malls, Restaurants, International Polo Club & Equestrian Center, International Airport, City Place plus more. You Will love live here with your family. 2 security deposits
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1161 Golden Lakes Boulevard #1316 - 1 have any available units?
1161 Golden Lakes Boulevard #1316 - 1 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1161 Golden Lakes Boulevard #1316 - 1 have?
Some of 1161 Golden Lakes Boulevard #1316 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1161 Golden Lakes Boulevard #1316 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1161 Golden Lakes Boulevard #1316 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1161 Golden Lakes Boulevard #1316 - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1161 Golden Lakes Boulevard #1316 - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1161 Golden Lakes Boulevard #1316 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1161 Golden Lakes Boulevard #1316 - 1 offers parking.
Does 1161 Golden Lakes Boulevard #1316 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1161 Golden Lakes Boulevard #1316 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1161 Golden Lakes Boulevard #1316 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 1161 Golden Lakes Boulevard #1316 - 1 has a pool.
Does 1161 Golden Lakes Boulevard #1316 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1161 Golden Lakes Boulevard #1316 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1161 Golden Lakes Boulevard #1316 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1161 Golden Lakes Boulevard #1316 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1161 Golden Lakes Boulevard #1316 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1161 Golden Lakes Boulevard #1316 - 1 has units with air conditioning.
