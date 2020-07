Amenities

For Rent: Jade model (5 bedrooms plus an office plus a bonus room off the master)in Canyon Isles. The home has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, beautiful hard flooring throughout the entire house, custom closets in the master bedroom, his and her bathrooms in the master, a balcony off the master bedroom and tons of upgrades.