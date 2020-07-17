All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

11177 Rios Road

11177 Rios Road · (561) 777-2337
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

11177 Rios Road, Palm Beach County, FL 33498
Boca Chase

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1389 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Don't miss this spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath plus garage villa in the desirable community of Boca Chase/Sweetwater. This unit features a large eat in kitchen, enclosed patio with marvelous water views. Tiled flooring except master bedroom, vaulted ceilings and laundry room. This villa has a one car garage. This is an active 55+ community that offers a variety of amenities, tennis courts, pool and much more. No pets allowed for renters. Close to shopping, restaurants and major highways. Vacant and ready to move in ! Call now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11177 Rios Road have any available units?
11177 Rios Road has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11177 Rios Road have?
Some of 11177 Rios Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11177 Rios Road currently offering any rent specials?
11177 Rios Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11177 Rios Road pet-friendly?
No, 11177 Rios Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 11177 Rios Road offer parking?
Yes, 11177 Rios Road offers parking.
Does 11177 Rios Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11177 Rios Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11177 Rios Road have a pool?
Yes, 11177 Rios Road has a pool.
Does 11177 Rios Road have accessible units?
No, 11177 Rios Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11177 Rios Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11177 Rios Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 11177 Rios Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 11177 Rios Road does not have units with air conditioning.
