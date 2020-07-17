11177 Rios Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Don't miss this spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath plus garage villa in the desirable community of Boca Chase/Sweetwater. This unit features a large eat in kitchen, enclosed patio with marvelous water views. Tiled flooring except master bedroom, vaulted ceilings and laundry room. This villa has a one car garage. This is an active 55+ community that offers a variety of amenities, tennis courts, pool and much more. No pets allowed for renters. Close to shopping, restaurants and major highways. Vacant and ready to move in ! Call now!