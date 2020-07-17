1103 Golden Lakes Boulevard #1014 - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool volleyball court

Beautiful, bright and spacious 1st floor unit in Belvedere Isles, located in West Palm Beach. This first floor walkup condo has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Just painted ready to move in. Newer appliances in kitchen with formica countertops. Tile throughout the complete apartment. Screened balcony with sliding doors from living room! Community includes play area and pool. Near major roads, shopping, highways, restaurants, beaches, parks. airport and more. Includes Washer/Dryer inside the unit, Amenities include Pool, Sand Volleyball court, Picnic & Bar-b-cue Areas. Minutes from Turnpike & Highways, Malls, Restaurants, International Polo Club & Equestrian Center, International Airport, City Place plus more. You Will love live here with your family. 2 security deposits

