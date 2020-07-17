All apartments in Palm Beach County
10280 Courtside Lane

10280 Courtside Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10280 Courtside Lane, Palm Beach County, FL 33428
Mission Bay

Amenities

SAME DAY MOVE-IN. This 1 bedroom is located in a quiet neighborhood (Courtside Villas) in a prime area in West Boca (441 & glades). The apartment is fully furnished and available for rentals of as little as 1 month to up to 12 months. The unit is a quick 5 minute drive to the West Boca Hospital and within walking distance of Evert Tennis Academy and Boca Prep Int'l School. Rent includes utilities, wifi, and cable. In addition to this unit, Courtside Villas has 2bed/2bath and 3bed/2bath also available. Full size washer and dryer in each apartment. Rentals of less than 6months subject to 13% sales tax. Price of $2000/mo valid May-Nov for monthly rentals or for yearly lease. Dec - Apr monthly prices vary according to duration of stay. Please contact agent for exact prices.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10280 Courtside Lane have any available units?
10280 Courtside Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Beach County, FL.
What amenities does 10280 Courtside Lane have?
Some of 10280 Courtside Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10280 Courtside Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10280 Courtside Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10280 Courtside Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10280 Courtside Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 10280 Courtside Lane offer parking?
No, 10280 Courtside Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10280 Courtside Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10280 Courtside Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10280 Courtside Lane have a pool?
No, 10280 Courtside Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10280 Courtside Lane have accessible units?
No, 10280 Courtside Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10280 Courtside Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10280 Courtside Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 10280 Courtside Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10280 Courtside Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
