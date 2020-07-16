All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:09 PM

10208 Andover Coach Circle

10208 Andover Coach Circle · (561) 889-6873
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10208 Andover Coach Circle, Palm Beach County, FL 33449
Wycliffe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit G2 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1807 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
1st floor great room condo with lake & golf views. Minimum 700 credit score per the HOA. Platinum membership must be transferred. Light and bright apartment with 3 bedrooms with engineered wood floors or tile, 2 bathrooms and 1 car garage. Covered & screen enclosed patio. Community pool just steps from your front door. Rent includes Comcast high speed internet, telephone & cable TV to contain the X1 platform with whole-house DVR, High Definition & 3 additional HD boxes which cover up to 4 TVs with voice activated remotes, including HBO & Showtime. The high speed internet service of 150 mbps speed & telephone service with local and long distance calling, included in the rent. Security is also included at Wycliffe with manned gates, roving guards, monitored alarms & paramedics on campus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10208 Andover Coach Circle have any available units?
10208 Andover Coach Circle has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10208 Andover Coach Circle have?
Some of 10208 Andover Coach Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10208 Andover Coach Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10208 Andover Coach Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10208 Andover Coach Circle pet-friendly?
No, 10208 Andover Coach Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 10208 Andover Coach Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10208 Andover Coach Circle offers parking.
Does 10208 Andover Coach Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10208 Andover Coach Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10208 Andover Coach Circle have a pool?
Yes, 10208 Andover Coach Circle has a pool.
Does 10208 Andover Coach Circle have accessible units?
No, 10208 Andover Coach Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10208 Andover Coach Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10208 Andover Coach Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 10208 Andover Coach Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 10208 Andover Coach Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
