10208 Andover Coach Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

1st floor great room condo with lake & golf views. Minimum 700 credit score per the HOA. Platinum membership must be transferred. Light and bright apartment with 3 bedrooms with engineered wood floors or tile, 2 bathrooms and 1 car garage. Covered & screen enclosed patio. Community pool just steps from your front door. Rent includes Comcast high speed internet, telephone & cable TV to contain the X1 platform with whole-house DVR, High Definition & 3 additional HD boxes which cover up to 4 TVs with voice activated remotes, including HBO & Showtime. The high speed internet service of 150 mbps speed & telephone service with local and long distance calling, included in the rent. Security is also included at Wycliffe with manned gates, roving guards, monitored alarms & paramedics on campus.