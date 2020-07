Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup hardwood floors bathtub recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse dog park e-payments internet cafe online portal tennis court

The Woodlake Village Apartment complex is strategically located in the heart of Palm Bay, Florida the largest urban area in Brevard County. Just off of Palm Bay Road adjacent to the Harris Corporation and intersil the Woodlake Village development comprises not just apartments, but a network of businesses and services. From retail shops, childcare development and government services, you're certain to find a wealth of support from this diverse and rapidly-growing community. So what are you waiting for? Take a virtual tour of your new home at Woodlake Village and check out our different models and their availability today. And don't forget to explore the features of our website, including a Help Me Move resource that will help make your relocation process a little less stressful!